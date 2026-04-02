May Brotherhood And Hope Guide Us All: PM Modi On Good Friday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the solemn occasion of Good Friday, stated that the day serves as a reminder of the immense sacrifice made by Jesus Christ. He also expressed hope that the occasion would strengthen the values of harmony, compassion, and forgiveness in society.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote,“Good Friday reminds us of Jesus Christ's sacrifice. May this day further deepen the values of harmony, compassion and forgiveness. May brotherhood and hope guide us all."

Observed annually on the Friday preceding Easter, Good Friday is a significant day in the Christian calendar. It commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, who Christians revere as the Son of God. Since its date is determined by the lunar calendar and linked to the spring equinox, it varies each year. Across the world, believers mark the day with prayers, fasting, and solemn reflection.

The origins of Good Friday trace back to the first century in Roman-ruled Judea. According to the Gospels, Jesus Christ was arrested, tried, and sentenced to death by the Roman Governor Pontius Pilate. He was crucified at Calvary, also known as Golgotha. For early Christians, the day was observed with deep mourning and fasting, marking a moment of profound sacrifice.

Over time, Good Friday has remained a central part of Holy Week, observed through acts of penance, quiet church services, and spiritual contemplation. Its timing remains closely linked to Easter, which is also calculated based on the lunar calendar.

The day holds deep spiritual significance for Christians worldwide, symbolising love, redemption, and forgiveness. It reflects the belief that Jesus Christ gave his life for humanity's sins and was resurrected three days later, an event celebrated on Easter Sunday. The observance encourages believers to reflect on sacrifice, faith, and compassion while preparing for the hope and renewal associated with Easter.

The term“Good” in Good Friday is widely understood to mean“holy” or“sacred,” underscoring the belief that Christ's sacrifice brought salvation and hope to humanity.

Good Friday is observed by Christians across denominations, including Catholics, Protestants, Orthodox Christians, and Anglicans. It is widely commemorated in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, India, the Philippines, Australia, and several nations across Europe.