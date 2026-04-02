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Sharjah Collection Unveils Exclusive Homat Al Watan Offer Across Its Distinctive Retreats
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In recognition of the dedication, sacrifice and unwavering service of the UAE's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces community, Sharjah Collection has introduced 'Honoring Service Retreat' – an exclusive Homat Al Watan offer thoughtfully extended to personnel, retirees and their families.
Available across all Sharjah Collection properties – Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad by Sharjah Collection – the 'Honoring Service Retreat' offer invites guests to enjoy the tranquility of the Emirate's most distinctive retreats in settings defined by heritage, comfort and natural beauty. From golden desert horizons and serene mountain settings to nature-led escapes immersed in privacy and calm, Sharjah Collection presents a refined hospitality experience rooted in authenticity and a profound sense of place. Whether on a family getaway, a weekend retreat or a special stay with loved ones, each experience is designed to create meaningful moments in remarkable surroundings. With its portfolio of distinctive retreats, Sharjah Collection continues to create experiences that go beyond accommodation, inviting guests to discover Sharjah through moments of connection, comfort and lasting value. The Honoring Service Retreat is available exclusively to Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces personnel, retirees and their families. Offer Includes:
Available across all Sharjah Collection properties – Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad by Sharjah Collection – the 'Honoring Service Retreat' offer invites guests to enjoy the tranquility of the Emirate's most distinctive retreats in settings defined by heritage, comfort and natural beauty. From golden desert horizons and serene mountain settings to nature-led escapes immersed in privacy and calm, Sharjah Collection presents a refined hospitality experience rooted in authenticity and a profound sense of place. Whether on a family getaway, a weekend retreat or a special stay with loved ones, each experience is designed to create meaningful moments in remarkable surroundings. With its portfolio of distinctive retreats, Sharjah Collection continues to create experiences that go beyond accommodation, inviting guests to discover Sharjah through moments of connection, comfort and lasting value. The Honoring Service Retreat is available exclusively to Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces personnel, retirees and their families. Offer Includes:
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30% discount on Best Available Rate (BAR) across the Sharjah Collection
Valid on weekdays and weekends
20% discount on Food & Beverage during the stay
20% discount on wellness services, where applicable
Exclusive offer for Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces personnel, retirees, and their families
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Valid for stays from 23 March to 30 September
Applicable to Ministry of Defense / Armed Forces personnel, retirees, and their families (valid ID may be required upon check-in)
30% discount on Best Available Rate (BAR) applicable on weekdays and weekends
Subject to availability at the time of booking
Offer cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts
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