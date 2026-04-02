Sharjah Collection Unveils Exclusive Homat Al Watan Offer Across Its Distinctive Retreats

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In recognition of the dedication, sacrifice and unwavering service of the UAE's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces community, Sharjah Collection has introduced 'Honoring Service Retreat' – an exclusive Homat Al Watan offer thoughtfully extended to personnel, retirees and their families.

Available across all Sharjah Collection properties – Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad by Sharjah Collection – the 'Honoring Service Retreat' offer invites guests to enjoy the tranquility of the Emirate's most distinctive retreats in settings defined by heritage, comfort and natural beauty.

From golden desert horizons and serene mountain settings to nature-led escapes immersed in privacy and calm, Sharjah Collection presents a refined hospitality experience rooted in authenticity and a profound sense of place.

Whether on a family getaway, a weekend retreat or a special stay with loved ones, each experience is designed to create meaningful moments in remarkable surroundings.

With its portfolio of distinctive retreats, Sharjah Collection continues to create experiences that go beyond accommodation, inviting guests to discover Sharjah through moments of connection, comfort and lasting value.

The Honoring Service Retreat is available exclusively to Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces personnel, retirees and their families.

30% discount on Best Available Rate (BAR) across the Sharjah Collection Valid on weekdays and weekends 20% discount on Food & Beverage during the stay 20% discount on wellness services, where applicable Exclusive offer for Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces personnel, retirees, and their families

Offer Includes:

Valid for stays from 23 March to 30 September Applicable to Ministry of Defense / Armed Forces personnel, retirees, and their families (valid ID may be required upon check-in) 30% discount on Best Available Rate (BAR) applicable on weekdays and weekends Subject to availability at the time of booking Offer cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts

Terms & Conditions:

About Sharjah Collection:

Sharjah Collection is a portfolio of seven heritage-inspired retreats developed by Shurooq (Sharjah Investment and Development Authority), designed to showcase the soul of the Emirate through sustainable, nature-led hospitality. Blending luxury, culture and environmental responsibility, the collection offers authentic experiences across Sharjah's most extraordinary landscapes – from golden desert dunes and protected mangrove islands to historic mountain villages steeped in heritage.

Sharjah Collection includes 7 unique retreats, Al Badayer Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat, and the newly opened Nomad by Sharjah Collection. Each property is thoughtfully integrated into its natural and cultural surroundings, offering privacy, tranquility and a meaningful connection to place.

Aligned with Sharjah's vision to lead in sustainable and experiential tourism, Sharjah Collection champions eco-conscious design, heritage preservation and low-impact architecture. More than places to stay, its retreats invite travellers to experience the Emirate through journeys shaped by authenticity, environmental stewardship and refined Arabian hospitality.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority Shurooq:

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is the driving force behind Sharjah's transformation into a leading destination for business, tourism, and sustainable living. Established in 2009 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and led by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, the authority has spearheaded nearly AED 8 billion in investments across over 50 strategic projects covering more than 60 million square feet. Through sustainable development, bold partnerships, and innovation across real estate, hospitality, leisure, and culture, Shurooq continues to strengthen Sharjah's position as a global hub for investment and tourism - creating meaningful experiences that drive growth for the economy, people, and planet.