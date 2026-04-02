Iran Claims Downing US Jet CENTCOM Says All Aircraft Accounted For

CENTCOM Denies Iran's Fighter Jet Downing Claim

The United States military's Central Command (CENTCOM) has dismissed allegations made by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) regarding the purported downing of an "enemy" fighter jet over Qeshm Island. In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM refuted the Iranian claims concerning the incident in the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that "all US fighter aircraft are accounted for."

Addressing the frequency of such reports from Tehran, the military command noted that "Iran's IRGC has made the same false claim at least half a dozen times," according to the social media post. CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it downed an "enemy" fighter jet over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. ✅ FACT: All U.S. fighter aircraft are accounted for. Iran's IRGC has made the same false claim at least half a dozen times. twitter/bN7HJdLxEr - U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 2, 2026

Iran's Counter-Narrative and Condemnation

This denial follows assertions from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that its aerial defence units intercepted and downed an "enemy fighter jet in the south of Qeshm Island," Al Jazeera reported on Friday, citing Iranian state media outlets. According to a statement released by the IRGC, the military operation resulted in the aircraft being neutralised over the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf. Iranian officials further noted that after being hit, the fighter jet crashed into the Gulf between Hengam Island and Qeshm Island.

In parallel with these military claims, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that recent military actions by the United States targeting non-military targets will fail to alter the Islamic Republic's strategic stance. In a statement released on social media, the Foreign Minister asserted that the targeting of essential public works would not achieve its intended diplomatic or military pressure.

"Striking civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not compel Iranians to surrender," Araghchi said in a post on X, which featured an image of a destroyed bridge. He further argued that the nature of these strikes reflects the internal state of the opposing forces rather than their strength, stating that such actions instead "convey the defeat and moral collapse of an enemy in disarray."

Tehran Issues Stern Warning Against Escalation

These developments occur against the backdrop of persistent US-supported Israeli military actions directed at the Islamic Republic. Tehran has repeatedly condemned these operations for targeting civilian infrastructure, which it maintains is a "flagrant violation of international law." According to state broadcaster Press TV, Iranian officials have consistently characterised these strikes as "desperate acts" that serve as proof of the "enemy's strategic failure and frustration" across various sectors.

Furthermore, the Iranian leadership has asserted that any infrastructure damaged during the conflict will be rebuilt with enhanced resilience, while the United States faces "irreparable harm" to its declining international reputation.

In a direct address to the American leadership regarding this situation, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cautioned US President Donald Trump and his supporters against any further escalation. He warned that such moves could destabilise the global order by severely interrupting essential energy exports from the region.

"There's one striking difference between the present and the Stone Age: there was no oil or gas being pumped in the Middle East back then. Are POTUS and Americans who put him in office sure that they want to turn back the clock?" Araghchi asked in a pointed social media post. Press TV highlighted that the Foreign Minister's remarks serve as a stern warning regarding the "severe global economic consequences" that would inevitably follow any disruption to energy supplies from West Asia.

While Tehran maintains it has always "advocated for peace, stability, and respect for sovereignty," the ministry emphasised that the nation remains fully equipped to protect its "legitimate rights" and regional interests against any form of external aggression. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)