DKS Slams BJP On Schemes, Raises Concerns Over Duplicate Voter Cards

Concerns over voter list discrepancies

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that Congress workers are reaching out to people door-to-door to assess the implementation of the government's guarantee schemes, while accusing the BJP of spreading misinformation about the initiatives. Addressing reporters in Bagalkot ahead of the Karnataka by-elections, Shivakumar said that the schemes introduced by the Congress government have gained public trust and are aimed at easing the burden of rising prices. "Congress workers are going door to door to inspect the implementation of guarantee schemes. The BJP is spreading misinformation about these schemes. People are trusting the Congress government and saying, 'We will repay your debt.' The guarantee schemes have been implemented to reduce price hikes," he said.

The Dy CM also raised concerns regarding discrepancies found during voter list verification. He said that instances of duplication had been identified, particularly involving students. "During the voter list verification, it was found that some students had voter cards on both sides. A complaint will be filed in this regard, and a special team is working to investigate," Shivakumar added.

Shivakumar hails strong Congress support in Davanagere

On Wednesday, Shivakumar expressed happiness over what he described as a strong show of support for the Congress party during his visit to Davanagere, where he also held discussions regarding the upcoming elections. "I am very happy. In Davangere, cutting across party lines, thousands of workers have joined the Congress party today. All the minorities have decided that they will vote in favour of the Congress party, and even other sections have also decided. The contribution of Shamanur Shivashankarappa has been recognised, and they want to pay him respect," Shivakumar said.

Praising Shivashankarappa's long-standing role in the region, he added, "For the last 50 years, he has protected Davanagere, built Davanagere. He has helped every section of society, and the Congress party's guarantees have reached every house... I never expected such unity would have emerged. I am very happy."

Highlighting the party's organisational strength, Shivakumar further said, "As soon as we came, I could see from the morning, we are very proud that the Congress party has been so well-organised, well-planned, and I thank all sections of the society. They are standing behind the Congress party, and the party will win hands down, higher than what Shivashankarappa had won this election."

During his visit, the Deputy CM also conducted discussions with party leaders and workers regarding election strategy and preparations in the constituency.

By-election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier announced the schedule for by-elections across eight assembly constituencies in six states. The constituencies include Bagalkote and Davanagere South (Karnataka), Rahuri and Baramati (Maharashtra), Dharmanagar (Tripura), Koridang (Nagaland), Ponda (Goa), and Umreth (Gujarat). The Karnataka by-elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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