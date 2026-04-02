Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 8+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Severe Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline? @

Key Takeaways from the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Report



On March 30, 2026- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals initiated a study is researching an experimental drug called mibavademab. The study is focused on participants with GLD who have been on metreleptin treatment for at least 6 months with no change in dose for the last 3 months.

On March 24, 2026- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals conducted a Phase 2b Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of ARO-APOC3 in Adults With Severe Hypertriglyceridemia.

On March 20, 2026- Eli Lilly and Company announced a phase 2 study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of solbinsiran in lowering triglycerides and other lipid measures compared to placebo in participants with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Participants will receive two subcutaneous injections.

DelveInsight's Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 8+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Severe Hypertriglyceridemia treatment.

The leading Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Companies such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, 89bio Inc., Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd., OrsoBio Inc., Onconic Therapeutics, Mammoth Biosciences Inc., and others. Promising Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Therapies such as Solbinsiran, Plozasiran Injection, Olezarsen, DR10624, ARO-APOC3, Pegozafermin, Omefas, K-877, Fenofibrate, and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Severe Hypertriglyceridemia? @ Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Clinical Trials Assessment

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Overview

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (HTG) is a condition characterized by significantly elevated levels of triglycerides in the blood, which increases the risk of both Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) and pancreatitis. While statin therapy has proven effective in managing low-density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and improving outcomes for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD), residual cardiovascular risk remains, particularly in patients with mild to moderate HTG. Despite the association of hypertriglyceridemia with CVD, evidence on whether treating HTG directly reduces cardiovascular risk is still inconclusive. Emerging therapies such as omega-3 fatty acids, fibrates, and novel agents targeting apolipoprotein C-III and angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3) are being explored for their triglyceride-lowering effects. Genetic predisposition, metabolic syndrome, and poorly controlled diabetes often contribute to elevated triglyceride levels. Early identification and a tailored therapeutic approach are essential to reduce the risk of both acute pancreatitis and long-term cardiovascular complications.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Emerging Drugs

Plozasiran: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3) is a first-in-class investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic designed to reduce production of Apolipoprotein C-III (APOC3), which is a component of Triglyceride Rich Lipoproteins (TRLs) and a key regulator of triglyceride metabolism. APOC3 increases triglyceride levels in the blood by inhibiting breakdown of TRLs by lipoprotein lipase and uptake of TRL remnants by hepatic receptors in the liver. The goal of treatment with plozasiran is to reduce the level of APOC3, thereby reducing triglycerides and restoring lipids to more normal levels. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia.

Pegozafermin: 89bio, Inc.

Pegozafermin is an investigational FGF21 analog engineered using glycoPEGylation technology with site-specific mutations designed to recapitulate the activity profile and prolong the half-life of the native FGF21 hormone, which may address underlying metabolic issues that drive liver and cardiometabolic diseases, such as MASH and SHTG. FGF21 is an endogenous hormone that has broad effects such as regulating energy expenditure, glucose and lipid metabolism. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia.

DR10624: Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd.

DR10624 is a first-in-class long-acting tri-agonist targeting FGF21R, GLP-1R, and glucagon receptor (GCGR). Developed using Doer Bio's proprietary MultipleBody® platform technology, DR10624 was engineered to exhibit balanced activity for metabolic diseases. In non-clinical studies, DR10624 has demonstrated extraordinary potency in reducing body weight, lowering triglycerides, normalizing blood lipids, and improving liver function. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia.

If you're tracking ongoing Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Treatment Drugs

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Companies

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, 89bio Inc., Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd., OrsoBio Inc., Onconic Therapeutics, Mammoth Biosciences Inc., and others.

The Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Treatment.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral

Subcutaneous Molecule Type

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Report @ Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Companies- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, 89bio Inc., Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd., OrsoBio Inc., Onconic Therapeutics, Mammoth Biosciences Inc., and others.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Therapies- Solbinsiran, Plozasiran Injection, Olezarsen, DR10624, ARO-APOC3, Pegozafermin, Omefas, K-877, Fenofibrate, and others.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummarySevere Hypertriglyceridemia OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutics AssessmentSevere Hypertriglyceridemia – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Plozasiran: Arrowhead PharmaceuticalsMid Stage Products (Phase II)DR10624: Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd.Early Stage Products (Phase I)Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsSevere Hypertriglyceridemia Key CompaniesSevere Hypertriglyceridemia Key ProductsSevere Hypertriglyceridemia- Unmet NeedsSevere Hypertriglyceridemia- Market Drivers and BarriersSevere Hypertriglyceridemia- Future Perspectives and ConclusionSevere Hypertriglyceridemia Analyst ViewsSevere Hypertriglyceridemia Key CompaniesAppendix

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