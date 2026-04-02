Americans Are Drinking More Coffee Than At Any Point In Two Decades And A Growing Number Are Buying It Online

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""We have noticed that more customers are looking for flavor profiles and tea varieties that simply are not available at their local supermarket, so we have worked to build relationships with established suppliers who can provide that range and quality consistently," according to Catherine, founder of Catherine's Brew House."Daily coffee consumption among American adults has reached a 20-year high, with specialty varieties now outpacing traditional coffee for the first time. As consumer preferences shift toward premium and single-origin products, small online retailers like Catherine's Brew House are building businesses around a selection model that most grocery stores do not offer - pairing globally sourced coffees with an expanding catalog of international teas under one digital roof.

Two out of three American adults now drink coffee every day, according to the National Coffee Association's 2025 National Coffee Data Trends report - a 37 percent increase since 2004 and the highest daily consumption rate in more than 20 years. What has changed is not just how much Americans are drinking, but what they are choosing. Specialty coffee consumption has surpassed traditional coffee for the first time, with 48 percent of adults reporting they had a specialty coffee in the past day compared to 41 percent for conventional brews.

That shift is reshaping where consumers shop. While grocery stores remain the most common place to purchase coffee for home preparation, online coffee purchasing has doubled since 2020, with 14 percent of consumers now buying digitally, according to the same NCA data. Tea is following a similar path. The Tea Association of the U.S.A. reports that tea can be found in roughly 80 percent of American households, with more than 159 million Americans drinking tea on any given day and specialty and loose-leaf categories gaining share, particularly among younger buyers.

Catherine's Brew House, a direct-to-consumer online retailer, has positioned itself at the intersection of those two trends. The company's storefront carries more than 70 products spanning single-origin coffees from Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Bali and multiple African origins, alongside regional blends, flavored varieties, mushroom-infused coffees, cold brew options, single-serve capsules and an expanding line of internationally sourced teas including rooibos blends. Prices range from around $15 for capsule packs to $19 for whole bean and ground options, with sample packs and branded drinkware also available.

Rather than competing with large grocery chains on volume, the company focuses on varieties that conventional retailers typically do not stock. The recent expansion of its tea catalog is designed to serve customers who want to explore both coffee and tea from a single source without navigating multiple specialty vendors. The online-only model allows the company to reach buyers nationwide without the overhead of a physical location, consistent with a broader shift in specialty food and beverage retail toward direct-to-consumer digital sales.

The U.S. specialty coffee market was valued at an estimated $47.8 billion in 2024, according to Grand View Research, with projections for continued growth at roughly 9.5 percent annually through 2030. For smaller retailers like Catherine's Brew House, the opportunity lies not in competing on price or scale, but in curation - a focused selection built around quality and range that a consumer would otherwise need multiple vendors to find.

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