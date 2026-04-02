Newark Underage DWI Attorney Rachel Kugel Outlines Zero-Tolerance Law And Penalties For Drivers Under 21 In New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ - New Jersey's zero-tolerance law allows penalties for drivers under 21 with a blood alcohol concentration as low as 0.01%, and violations can disrupt academic plans, employment opportunities, and driving privileges. Newark underage DWI attorney Rachel Kugel of The Kugel Law Firm ( explains how the state's strict standards affect young drivers and what defenses may be available.

According to Newark underage DWI attorney Rachel Kugel, New Jersey prohibits anyone under 21 from operating a vehicle with any detectable amount of alcohol in their system under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.14. A BAC of 0.01% or higher but less than 0.08% results in underage DWI charges with license suspension for 30 to 90 days and mandatory community service. "A single drink can push someone over the 0.01% threshold," Kugel explains. "For comparison, adult drivers in New Jersey face DWI charges at 0.08% BAC or higher, but underage drivers work under a much stricter standard."

Newark underage DWI attorney Rachel Kugel emphasizes that when an underage driver registers a BAC of 0.08% or higher, they face adult DWI charges under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50 with significantly more severe penalties. These include fines ranging from $250 to $500, license suspension for three months to one year, mandatory participation in the Intoxicated Driver Resource Center program, and possible jail time of up to 30 days. "The court may also require installation of an ignition interlock device on any vehicle the person operates," Kugel notes.

Kugel adds that refusing a breath test creates a separate offense under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.4a with its own penalties. For a first refusal, the court can impose a fine and license forfeiture until an ignition interlock device is installed, followed by a required installation period. "Some underage drivers think refusing the test will prevent a DWI conviction, but that is often not true," she advises. "Prosecutors can still pursue a DWI case using the officer's observations, field sobriety tests, and other evidence."

An underage DWI conviction creates consequences that extend beyond immediate penalties. The conviction appears on the driver's motor vehicle record permanently and cannot be removed. "Many colleges and universities ask about disciplinary history during admissions," Kugel observes. "An underage DWI can also lead to campus discipline, removal from on-campus housing, and loss of scholarships that have conduct requirements."

Employment and professional licensing face similar impacts. Employers often run background checks that include driving records, and an underage DWI can show up during hiring processes. Many licensing applications for fields like nursing, teaching, law, and financial services require disclosure of past DWIs. "Boards may deny the application, delay approval, or require extra steps before granting a license," Kugel states.

Insurance consequences prove costly as well. Rates typically double or triple after a conviction, and this increase can last for three years or longer. Some insurance providers may cancel coverage entirely or refuse to renew policies, forcing drivers to seek high-risk insurance at significantly higher costs.

Effective defenses exist even with New Jersey's strict threshold. Defense strategies include challenging the traffic stop if police lacked probable cause, questioning breathalyzer accuracy if the device was not properly calibrated or the observation period was violated, examining field sobriety test administration for procedural errors, and presenting medical evidence for conditions that may affect test results. "Defense attorneys can subpoena maintenance logs and challenge the reliability of test results," Kugel explains.

For young drivers and families facing underage DWI charges throughout Hudson County, Essex County, and Northern New Jersey, contacting an experienced DWI defense attorney may help protect future opportunities and minimize long-term consequences.

About The Kugel Law Firm:

The Kugel Law Firm is a Newark-based law firm focused exclusively on DWI and DUI defense in New York and New Jersey. Led by attorney Rachel Kugel, a member of the National College for DUI Defense, the firm represents clients charged with impaired driving offenses in municipal courts and superior courts throughout Hudson County, Essex County, and Northern New Jersey. For consultations, call (973) 854-0098.

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