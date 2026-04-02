31 International Rights Groups Condemn Israeli Law Allowing Death Penalty Against Palestinians

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra)-- 31 international human rights organizations has strongly condemned the enactment of a new law by Israeli authorities, approved by the Knesset, that permits the imposition of the death penalty in the occupied West Bank and allows for its application against Palestinians.In a joint statement issued in Brussels on Thursday, the organizations called on the European Union and its member states to take urgent and concrete measures to halt what they described as systematic violations against Palestinians, according to news agencies.The groups warned that the new legislation marks a serious regression from established legal standards, stressing that such measures violate international law. They specifically cited breaches of the Fourth Geneva Convention and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as violations of the fundamental principle of non-discrimination.The statement underscored growing concerns among rights advocates that the law could further escalate tensions and undermine efforts to uphold justice and human rights in the region.