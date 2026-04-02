India Joins UK-Led Talks On Ensuring Free Passage In Strait Of Hormuz

India on Strait of Hormuz Navigation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's stance on ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, amidst escalating tensions in West Asia. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India stands for free and open commercial shipping and maritime security, in line with international law.

Speaking at a media briefing, Jaiswal said that the UK has invited India to talks on the Strait of Hormuz, and India's Foreign Secretary will attend the meeting. He added that India is in touch with Iran and other countries to ensure unimpeded transit and safe passage for Indian ships carrying LPG, LNG, and other products Jaiswal said, "The UK side has invited several countries, which also include India, for talks on the Strait of Hormuz. From our side, the Foreign Secretary is attending the meeting this evening. We are in touch with Iran and other countries there to see how best we can get unimpeded transit and safe transit for our ships, which are carrying products including LPG, LNG and other products. Through this conversation that we have had over the last several days, we have had six Indian ships which have been able to safely cross the Strait of Hormuz, and we continue to be in touch with relevant parties."

Safety and Status of Indian Citizens

Regarding the safety of Indian citizens, Jaiswal said, "Approximately 10 million Indian citizens reside in the GCC countries. All of them are safe. Our embassies in all these countries remain in constant contact with them."

Eight Indian citizens have lost their lives in the conflict, and one remains missing. "Eight Indian citizens have been casualties in this conflict so far, and one remains reported as missing. Ministry of External Affairs, in coordination with our Ministry of Shipping and all our Indian embassies in the region, we are dedicated to safeguarding the security and interests of our citizens. We are closely monitoring all developments and activities related to the Gulf region, this ongoing conflict, and the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

Evacuations from Iran

India has also facilitated the exit of 204 nationals from Iran through the land border to Azerbaijan, with more expected to return in the coming days. Jaiswal thanked the government of Azerbaijan for its support He said, "Several of our Indian nationals, 204, to be precise, have been able to leave Iran for Azerbaijan through the land border, and from there, they will be coming back home. Several of them have returned, and others will be returning in the course of the next few days. We are thankful to the government of Azerbaijan for the support that they render for the exit of Indian nationals from Iran through the land border..."

India's Stance on UN Resolution

Regarding the Bahraini resolution at the UN Security Council, Jaiswal said, "This particular resolution is under consideration in the UN Security Council. We are aware of the resolution. We also know that relevant parties, which means the members of the Security Council, are currently negotiating this particular text. As far as India is concerned, we stand for free and open commercial shipping and for maritime security in keeping with international law. We continue to call for ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of priority. And also, we are closely following all developments in regard to this West Asian conflict. So that is how we look at the Bahraini resolution."

Upcoming Diplomatic Engagements

India is gearing up for its BRICS presidency, with several meetings lined up in the coming months, the MEA spokesperson said on Thursday. Responding to queries on the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting, Jaiswal said, "Next month, we are still some distance away. We'll keep you informed well in time as to what we have, what we are planning, so on and so forth."

On India's role in BRICS, Jaiswal stated, "We are the chair. We are doing several of these meetings. You would have followed the recent working-level meetings that we've done. We will be organising a series of meetings going into our presidency. We'll keep you updated with the Foreign Ministers' level meeting as also other tracks in which we'll have ministerial interaction." (ANI)

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