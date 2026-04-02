Trump's Iran Address A 'Damp Squib', Lacks New Info, Say Diplomats

Former senior diplomats expressed disappointment and scepticism over US President Donald Trump's recent statement on Iran, saying it lacked major revelations and was largely a reiteration of existing claims.

Diverse Reactions from Former Diplomats

Ashok Sajjanhar, a former senior diplomat, noted that despite expectations of significant announcements, including a potential ceasefire, Trump's statement fell short. Sajjanhar added that Trump's focus remains on controlling energy resources and reducing China's influence. While speaking to ANI, Sajjanhar said, "Many expected major revelations on the war -- perhaps even a conditional ceasefire -- but none came. Despite America and Israel facing high costs, he avoided any major announcement. Comparisons with Afghanistan don't apply; Iran's geography, influence, and oil significance make it far more critical. Trump's focus remains on controlling energy, moving Venezuela and now Iran out of China's supply chain..."

Vidya Bhushan Soni, another former senior diplomat, dismissed Trump's statement as "a damp squib", saying it was devoid of any new information. "President Trump's recent statement was a damp squib... We expected that there would be some kind of a breakthrough news or something which would be out, nothing more. He wanted to talk, and he did talk about his many gains, how he has obliterated Iran. All sheer lies, absolutely nothing new in what he said," he told ANI.

In contrast, former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri saw a glimmer of hope in Trump's statement, suggesting that ongoing talks with Iran could lead to a practical way forward. "There's nothing really new in it, but I want to take a different view. I feel some hope -- maybe there are positive signs. Talks are going on with the Iranians, even though he also warned and threatened them. But the fact that talks are happening means the Iranians are negotiating, perhaps looking for a practical way forward... I hope and pray for India and for the whole world that a way forward is found. I believe the Iranians, despite being an Islamist country, are practical people, " he told ANI.

Trump Touts 'Decisive' Victories, Threatens More Strikes

Notably, Trump delivered his first major national address since the commencement of hostilities in late February, praising the American military for a "decisive" blow against the Iranian regime. The US President claimed that the core objective of the campaign was nearing completion.

Speaking from the White House, Trump provided an update on the month-long "Operation Epic Fury," which he said was launched against the "world's number one state sponsor of terror." He asserted that over "these past four weeks, our armed forces have delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield".

Regarding the progress of the military campaign, the US President said, "Tonight, I am pleased to say that these core strategic objectives are nearing completion."

The US President, however, said that the US would continue to hit Iran if it did not make a deal. "We will continue till our objectives are achieved. We are going to hit them hard over the next two to three weeks; we will take them to stone age. Regime change has occurred; all their old leaders are gone the new group is less radical. We have our eyes on key targets; if there is no deal, we will hit their electric plants, we have so far not hit their oil but we could do that and they can't do anything, we are unstoppable," Trump said.

Trump's speech signals that the US campaign is coming to a definite end, but more strikes are likely over the next few weeks. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)