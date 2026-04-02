DMK Certain Of Victory In Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Minister Sekar Babu

DMK Confident of Victory

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK Chennai East District Secretary P.K. Sekar Babu on Thursday expressed strong confidence in the DMK's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. He was speaking at a meeting with functionaries of the Villivakkam Welfare Association, organised to seek support for DMK's Villivakkam constituency candidate Karthik Mohan.

Speaking to ANI, Sekar Babu said the party is certain of its electoral success. "We have strong confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. DMK's victory is assured, and no political party can prevent it," he said.

Welfare Schemes and Development Works Cited

He added that the government has taken its welfare schemes directly to the people and has implemented even those initiatives that were not formally announced.

Highlighting the development works in North Chennai, Sekar Babu said several welfare measures and infrastructure improvements have been carried out for the benefit of the region. "The people of North Chennai recognise these efforts and will extend their full support to the DMK," he noted.

Reiterating his confidence, he asserted that the DMK will secure a decisive victory in Tamil Nadu. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's son-in-law Sabarisan and his daughter Senthamarai, along with party members and local representatives.

Tamil Nadu Election Details

Tamil Nadu will hold elections in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The last date for filing nominations is April 6. Scrutiny will take place on April 7, and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 9.

The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)