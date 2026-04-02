Who Is General Randy George? US Army Chief Of Staff Sacked By Pete Hegseth As War With Iran Drags On

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Army Chief of Staff Randy George was on Thursday fired by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who ordered the general's immediate retirement, as the war with Iran dragged into the fifth week.

"General Randy A. George will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately. The Department of War is grateful for General George's decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement," the Department of War said in a statement, without providing reasons for the general's departure.

Reuters reported that there had been no prior signs of friction between George and Hegseth, despite the latter's rather unorthodox moves such as firing the Army's top lawyer and arranging a massive military parade to mark the Army's 250th birthday, which coincided with Trump's.

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Earlier this week, however, Hegseth reversed a decision by the Army to investigate Army pilots who were flying Apache attack helicopters near the house of singer Kid Rock, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump.

However, CBS News, which first reported on George's sacking, said that the general's dismissal was not related to the Kid Rock incident.

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Born and raised in Iowa, Randy George enlisted in the US Army in 1982 before attending the US Military Academy at West Point in 1984.

During his military career, George served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, including deploying for the 101st Airborne Division during Operation Desert Storm. George also commanded the 4th Brigade Combat Team during the war in Afghanistan.

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George was considered close to Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, with the two having worked together to take on defence behemoths in the Army's drive for quicker weapons development and reducing costs.

George was confirmed as the US Army chief in 2023: terms in the role usually run four years, and the general's sacking on Thursday cut short his tenure by about one and half years.

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Reportedly, US Army Vice Chief of Staff General Christopher LaNeve is slated to take the reins from George.

Appointed as the Vice Chief of Staff in February this year, LaNeve had earlier served as the Senior Military Assistant to Hegseth from 2025 to 2026.

A graduate of the University of Arizona's Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps, LaNeve, like George, served in both the Iraq War and the war in Afghanistan, and was also the commanding general of the famed 82nd Airborne Division from 2022 to 2023.

George's sacking comes at a time when the US military is carrying out operations against Iran, with the war having entered its fifth week.

Despite Trump's claims of negotiations with Tehran, fighting continues in the Middle East, with the effective closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz driving up energy prices.

Although the strikes in the region are largely being carried out by the US Navy and US Air Force, US Army soldiers have been dispatched to the Middle East for air defence systems. The Army is the largest branch of the US military, with about 450,000 active-duty soldiers.