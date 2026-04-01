Dhurandhar 2 Actor Sanjay Dutt's Movie Fees: Jawan To KGF Chapter 2 Check Here

Sanjay Dutt's latest film, Dhurandhar 2, is absolutely smashing it at the box office. It has already crossed ₹1300 crore worldwide! So, we decided to look at how much Sanju Baba charged for his last five blockbuster movies

Sanjay Dutt has been dominating the box office for quite some time. A few of his films have caused a major stir in theatres and made fantastic earnings. Let's find out his fees for his last five massive hits.

Sanjay Dutt's 2022 film, KGF Chapter 2, was a box office monster right from its release. In this movie, Sanjay played the villain. He received a fee of ₹9 crore for the role.

In the 2023 film Jawan, Sanjay Dutt played a cameo role. This film was also a blockbuster at the box office. He charged a cool ₹5 crore for this special appearance.The film Leo was released in 2023. This movie also created a lot of buzz at the box office and became a superhit. For this film, Sanjay Dutt got a fee of ₹8 crore.The 2025 film Dhurandhar completely smashed the box office upon release. To work in this movie, Sanjay was paid a fee of ₹10 crore.

Sanjay Dutt's 2026 film, Dhurandhar 2, is currently creating a storm at the box office. In this movie, Sanjay is seen in a powerful role. He received a fee of ₹10 crore for this film as well.

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