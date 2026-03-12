Free Entry To Aquaventure, Miracle Garden: UAE Attractions Roll Out Discounts And Offers

In moments of uncertainty, the UAE community has often revealed one of its defining traits: an instinct to come together. Across the country, that spirit of resilience and solidarity is once again finding expression through a series of thoughtful gestures and initiatives aimed at supporting residents and visitors alike.

From world-class attractions opening their gates free of charge to hospitality offers designed to ease leisure costs, organisations across sectors are stepping in to create small pockets of relief.

The timing is particularly meaningful as the Eid Al Fitr long weekend approaches, offering families a chance to pause, reconnect and find moments of normalcy.

Here's a look at some of the promotions, community initiatives and support measures currently available across the Emirates:

In a gesture of solidarity, Atlantis, The Palm has opened its flagship waterpark attraction to the public free of charge. The initiative coincides with an early start to school spring breaks, giving families a safe space to unwind.

While the park continues to operate its full range of slides and its private beach, access is being carefully managed through a digital reservation system to maintain safety and visitor flow. Guests must book their slots online in advance, as walk-in tickets are not being issued at the gates.

When: March 10 – March 22

Where: Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

The world's largest natural flower garden is currently welcoming UAE residents without an entry fee. The initiative encourages the community to spend time outdoors and enjoy the vibrant displays during the cooler March weather.

Visitors can explore the iconic Emirates A380 floral installation and the popular Smurfs Village simply by showing their Emirates ID. Unlike some other attractions, no pre-booking is required, and there are currently no limits on visitor numbers.

When: March 15 – March 31

Where: Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand

To help residents manage household spending, The Entertainer has introduced a unified membership called 'One Heart UAE 2026'.

The initiative brings together thousands of Buy One Get One Free offers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and beyond into a single membership. Participating venues include casual dining favourites such as Nando's and Café Bateel, as well as attractions including Motiongate and Wild Wadi.

The app is also offering a six-month free subscription for a limited time, giving residents access to hundreds of deals across dining, leisure and experiences.

When: Some offers are valid till September 15 (refer to the app for more details)

Where: Available nationwide via The Entertainer app

With some travellers facing flight cancellations and unexpected delays, UAE telecom providers have stepped in to provide connectivity relief.

du, for instance, has introduced a support package for residents stranded abroad, offering 15GB of free roaming data and unlimited outgoing calls, helping travellers stay connected with family and essential services during disruptions.

When: From March 5 (validity varies by provider and packages)

Where: Accessible through the du mobile app

In appreciation of the country's service authorities and community members, SHI Hospitality has introduced a dedicated discount programme across its restaurants.

Guests can enjoy 15 per cent off dining experiences at venues that blend Chinese and Japanese culinary traditions with contemporary Dubai flair. The discount is available for UAE nationals, residents and FAZAA or ESAAD cardholders upon presenting a valid ID or card

Where: SHI (Bluewaters Island), MEI (Jumeirah Mina Al Salam), MOLI by SHI (Dubai Hills)

When: From March 9

For residents seeking a short escape without leaving the country, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts has introduced a comprehensive staycation offer across several properties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The package includes family activities such as tennis clinics and non-motorised watersports, along with early check-in, late check-out and dining options. Guests booking in March can also lock in the same rate for a return stay in April, making it easier to plan upcoming spring holidays.

The offer is valid on a minimum three-night stay and includes breakfast or half-board options, along with 2-for-1 spa treatments.

When: Bookings made in March 2026 (including Eid Al Fitr stays)

Where: Participating hotels include Burj Al Arab, Al Naseem, Mina A'Salam, Al Qasr, Dar Al Masyaf, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Emirates Towers, Zabeel House The Greens and Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

For travellers stranded in the UAE due to travel disruptions, Metabolic has launched a healthcare support initiative ensuring patients can maintain continuity of care.

The clinic is offering expedited consultations for those managing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and hormonal health issues, particularly for travellers who may have run out of medication.

Care can be provided in clinic, remotely, or through home and hotel visits, ensuring patients continue receiving essential treatment.

When: Ongoing

Where: Metabolic clinics across Dubai

For those looking for a quick city escape, LEVA Hotel is also offering a 20 per cent discount on its best available room rates.

The package is designed for residents seeking a convenient break in the heart of Dubai, with bookings available directly through the hotel's website using the promotional code GSTLV.

When: Till Eid Al Fitr

Where: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

