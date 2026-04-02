Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Drop Cases Against Dalit, Adivasi Youth

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Central government to withdraw the cases filed against Dalit and Adivasi youth on April 2, 2018, during the nationwide protests against the Supreme Court ruling on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act or the PoA act.

In his letter, Gandhi said that the protests were triggered by a judicial pronouncement that "weakened the SC/ST Act". He added that "fourteen Dalit youth died tragically on that day". "The protests on April 2nd also reflected rising instances of violence and discrimination against Dalits and Adivasis. The young protesters were exercising their Constitutional right to demand justice, equality, and dignity," he said. "After the protests, many innocent youth were arrested. They continue to face criminal charges. Many of them are first-generation learners, and the pending cases have adversely affected their education, job prospects, and futures," he added.

Background of the 2018 Protests

In 2018, Bharat Bandh occurred following a Supreme Court ruling that restricted immediate arrests under the SC/ST Act, causing Dalit and Ambedkarite groups to protest, leading to widespread violence and fatalities. The government later reversed this through a parliamentary amendment, restoring the Act's original stringency. The Supreme Court also reversed its 2018 ruling validating the need for the original, strict provisions, citing persistent societal discrimination.

Gandhi's Appeal for Justice

Rahul Gandhi urged the government to withdraw or quash all the cases related to the protests and ensure that innocent youth are freed from the burden of prolonged legal proceedings.

"As a nation committed to Constitutional values, social justice, and equality, we bear a collective responsibility to ensure that those who have historically faced injustice are not further burdened. Extending relief to these young citizens will reaffirm our shared commitment to Constitutional values, social justice, and the dignity of every Indian," he said. (ANI)

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