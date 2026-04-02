Abu Dhabi Biobank Collects Eye, Fertility Samples, Pushes For Predictive Healthcare

Abu Dhabi's newly opened biobank is expanding beyond traditional blood and DNA collection to include a wide range of biological materials, from eye samples to fertility and IVF-related tissues, as part of a broader push towards predictive and preventive healthcare.

Officials said the facility, launched by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and M42, is designed to collect, store and analyse diverse human samples to better understand disease patterns and improve health outcomes across the population.

“The Abu Dhabi Biobank can store a wide range of samples, including cord blood, stem cells, eye samples, fertility and IVF materials, as well as tumour and broader human tissue samples, both liquid and solid,” said Dr Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

She described the biobank as a“national asset” that brings together biological samples with critical health data, enabling earlier disease detection and prediction.“It brings together critical data and information that allows us not only to detect disease, but to predict the health of our population,” she said.

Officials emphasised that the initiative goes beyond storage, forming part of a wider shift towards a healthcare system that anticipates illness rather than reacts to it.“This is how we create the future of health - a system that is predictive and preventive, built on data and driven by real-world impact,” Al Mannaei said.

The facility integrates biological samples with genomic and clinical data, allowing researchers and clinicians to generate insights that can inform policy and care delivery. Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Health Solutions at M42, described the biobank as“the missing link” connecting healthcare providers, researchers, academia and industry within a single ecosystem.

Despite the formal launch on Thursday, officials said the system is already operational, with samples being collected and used in ongoing research.“This is already happening today. The collection of samples and the generation of data are already in place,” Al Mannaei said, adding that the platform is already being translated into“tangible outcomes”.

One example is a tumour biobank that collects cancer samples to better understand why certain cancers occur within the local population.“This allows us to translate that knowledge into preventive approaches and targeted treatments.”

A key feature of the biobank is its ability to link biological samples with genetic and clinical data over time, enabling long-term tracking of individual health.“We are combining genotypic data with biological samples from patients. This allows us to follow individuals over time and advance research and medical innovation,” said Al Marzooqi.

He added that the focus is on“prediction, prevention and precision medicine”, with the goal of identifying risks early, intervening sooner and assessing treatment effectiveness.

Samples are being collected from across Abu Dhabi's healthcare system, covering both Emiratis and expatriates, creating a dataset that reflects the UAE's diverse population. Officials said the biobank is also working with academic institutions such as Khalifa University and York University, as well as global pharmaceutical partners including GSK, to develop new treatments and solutions.

Researchers and partners from around the world are being invited to access the data and collaborate on scientific discoveries.

The facility, located in Masdar City, has the capacity to store more than five million samples, supported by advanced cryogenic systems. To ensure continuity, multiple layers of protection are in place, including backup power systems, redundant liquid nitrogen storage and secured fuel supply agreements.

“There are strict systems in place to secure data, with multiple backups to ensure information can always be recovered if needed,” Al Marzooqi explained.

The biobank also includes both public and private cord blood programmes. While private banking allows families to store samples for personal use, the public option enables free donation for research or use by other patients. Officials said residents can contribute samples to support research aimed at improving disease prevention and treatment for future generations.

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