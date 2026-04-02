Del Taco Brings Back Fan Favorite Big Fat Tacos And Introduces Del Flipz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation's second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant* is launching a variety of limited-time, 90s-inspired classics. The throwback lineup features the return of fan-favorite Big Fat Tacos, alongside the popular Dragon Fruit Blueberry Poppers and Mini Sweet Cream Churros. Available beginning April 2 at participating locations, the craveable menu items deliver a mix of bold flavors that authentically capture the essence of an iconic era. Adding to the nostalgia, Del Taco is introducing Del Flipz, a retro-inspired collectible modeled after a popular 90s tabletop craze featuring printed milk bottle caps.

For a limited time, guests can indulge in Big Fat Tacos, one of Del Taco's most requested“bring it back” items. Served on a buttery toasted flatbread and layered with fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes, each Big Fat Taco delivers bold flavors and a satisfying, made-to-order bite.

Guests can choose from five Big Fat Taco varieties:



Seasoned Beef with Salsa Casera

Grilled Chicken with Creamy Chipotle Sauce

Carne Asada Steak with Del's Signature Secret Sauce

Egg & Cheese and Bacon Egg & Cheese



Big Fat Tacos are available à la carte or as part of a meal. Del Taco also continues to be a value leader with 2 for $6 offers on Grilled Chicken and Breakfast varieties.

“We're leaning into 90s nostalgia in a big way with the return of our Big Fat Tacos and Del Flipz promotion. Our fans have been asking for the return of Big Fat Tacos for years, and we're excited to bring these favorites back in beef, chicken, carne asada steak and breakfast varieties,” said Noah Chillingworth, Chief Marketing Officer of Del Taco.“In the 90s, Del Taco's collectible milk caps were a phenomenon, so we're excited to tap into that lore with Del Flipz.”

Guests who purchase ANY Big Fat Tacos Meal can score a set of Del Flipz 90s collectible milk caps, while supplies last. Fans can also shop collectibles directly through the Del Taco webstore, where individual Slammers are available for $5.99 and the full Collector's Set, including a Slammer and all four Del Flipz sets, is available for $22.

Additional Blasts from the Past:

Del Taco also is bringing back Dragon Fruit Blueberry Poppers. These fun and refreshing drinks feature real dragon fruit pieces and blueberry-flavored popping boba pearls. Guests can enjoy them in Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade or Sprite® over ice or as a creamy vanilla shake, providing a refreshing twist on classic beverages.

Rounding out the nostalgic menu items, Del Taco is reviving Mini Sweet Cream Churros, snackable, dessert-sized treats that are perfect to end any meal. Each order includes two warm, crispy mini churros filled with sweet cream and finished with a dusting of cinnamon sugar, delivering throwback tastes in every bite.

For more information and to find the nearest Del Taco location, visit .