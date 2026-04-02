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As Supernatural Horror Continues Its Streaming Surge, Deskpop Sets April 3 VOD Release For 'Rabisu: Curse Of The Demon'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- With supernatural horror dominating streaming charts and audiences gravitating toward claustrophobic, mythology-driven thrillers, DeskPop Entertainment has announced the streaming release of 'Rabisu: Curse of the Demon,' set to debut on video-on-demand platforms on April 3, 2026.
Directed and written by Chris Copier, 'Rabisu: Curse of the Demon' is a tightly wound supernatural horror film that blends ancient Mesopotamian mythology with modern ghost-hunting culture.
The film follows a rising paranormal investigation team that acts on an anonymous tip, leading them to a remote warehouse rumored to contain the sealed remains of an ancient Assyrian djinn. Once inside, the group encounters a labyrinth of curated mannequins, toys, and costumes, until the lights fail. When power returns, one member begins exhibiting signs of possession, revealing the entity's chilling ability to manipulate minds and incite violence. With exits sealed and the building itself seemingly shifting, the team uncovers remnants of a failed prior investigation and races to contain the demon before it destroys them from within.
The trailer teases a relentless descent into paranoia and possession, showcasing the film's suffocating single-location tension and the eerie collision of ancient mythology with modern horror. Watch the trailer here: 'Rabisu: Curse of the Demon' Trailer.
The film stars Hunter King ('The Young and the Restless') as Anna, alongside Chase Ramsey ('Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1')as Simon and Austin Archer ('Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1') as Travis. Along with Lindsay Foster ('The Grey House') as Bri, Tariq Brown ('L.A.'s Finest') as Eric, and Wes Brown ('We Are Marshall') as Grey.
Produced by Douglass Kaufman and Jennifer Ricci, the film features cinematography by Charles Unice and production design by Konnor Jenson, whose unsettling warehouse environment becomes a character as reality fractures and paranoia mounts.
“Horror audiences today are craving smart, contained stories that feel both ancient and immediate,” said Steve Bulzoni, President of DeskPop Entertainment.“'Rabisu: Curse of the Demon' taps into a very old mythology while delivering the kind of relentless, pressure-cooker experience that plays incredibly well on streaming. Chris Copier has crafted something that's intense, unsettling, and deeply atmospheric.”
'Rabisu: Curse of the Demon' continues DeskPop Entertainment's mission to offer a broad range of original content, from light-hearted genre entertainment to thought-provoking, mission-driven cinema designed to spark engaging conversation.
The film will be available on major VOD platforms beginning April 3, 2026.
For more information, visit the film's IMDb page:
'Rabisu: Curse of the Demon' -
Directed and written by Chris Copier, 'Rabisu: Curse of the Demon' is a tightly wound supernatural horror film that blends ancient Mesopotamian mythology with modern ghost-hunting culture.
The film follows a rising paranormal investigation team that acts on an anonymous tip, leading them to a remote warehouse rumored to contain the sealed remains of an ancient Assyrian djinn. Once inside, the group encounters a labyrinth of curated mannequins, toys, and costumes, until the lights fail. When power returns, one member begins exhibiting signs of possession, revealing the entity's chilling ability to manipulate minds and incite violence. With exits sealed and the building itself seemingly shifting, the team uncovers remnants of a failed prior investigation and races to contain the demon before it destroys them from within.
The trailer teases a relentless descent into paranoia and possession, showcasing the film's suffocating single-location tension and the eerie collision of ancient mythology with modern horror. Watch the trailer here: 'Rabisu: Curse of the Demon' Trailer.
The film stars Hunter King ('The Young and the Restless') as Anna, alongside Chase Ramsey ('Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1')as Simon and Austin Archer ('Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1') as Travis. Along with Lindsay Foster ('The Grey House') as Bri, Tariq Brown ('L.A.'s Finest') as Eric, and Wes Brown ('We Are Marshall') as Grey.
Produced by Douglass Kaufman and Jennifer Ricci, the film features cinematography by Charles Unice and production design by Konnor Jenson, whose unsettling warehouse environment becomes a character as reality fractures and paranoia mounts.
“Horror audiences today are craving smart, contained stories that feel both ancient and immediate,” said Steve Bulzoni, President of DeskPop Entertainment.“'Rabisu: Curse of the Demon' taps into a very old mythology while delivering the kind of relentless, pressure-cooker experience that plays incredibly well on streaming. Chris Copier has crafted something that's intense, unsettling, and deeply atmospheric.”
'Rabisu: Curse of the Demon' continues DeskPop Entertainment's mission to offer a broad range of original content, from light-hearted genre entertainment to thought-provoking, mission-driven cinema designed to spark engaging conversation.
The film will be available on major VOD platforms beginning April 3, 2026.
For more information, visit the film's IMDb page:
'Rabisu: Curse of the Demon' -
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