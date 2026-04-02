Rajasthan Mines Dept Crosses Rs 10,394 Crore Revenue Mark, Registers 13 Pc Growth ​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 2 (IANS) Rajasthan's Mines Department has set a new benchmark by generating over Rs 10,394 crore in revenue in 2025–26, recording a 13 per cent growth rate and marking the highest-ever annual and monthly collections, officials said on Wednesday.​

Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Aparna Arora said that, as per preliminary figures for the financial year 2025-26, the department has generated revenue exceeding Rs 10,394 crore.​

She noted that this achievement is particularly significant as it comes despite challenges faced by the mining sector during the year. ​

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Mines portfolio, has been regularly reviewing the sector and providing strategic direction, she added. ​

The department recorded a 12.6% increase in revenue to Rs 1,163.73 crore compared to the previous financial year, crossing the Rs 10,000 crore mark for the first time.​

In addition, March 2026 saw a record monthly collection of over Rs 1,506 crore-the highest ever in a single month. ​

Arora attributed the achievement to continuous monitoring, focused identification of revenue potential, coordinated efforts, and strong teamwork. She congratulated officials and staff across all levels for their contribution to the milestone. ​

She further highlighted the steady growth in annual revenue over recent years: Rs 6,394.89 crore in 2021–22, Rs 7,213.14 crore in 2022–23, Rs 7,438.92 crore in 2023–24, and Rs 9,228.21 crore in 2024–25, culminating in the record performance this year.​

Among field officers, Mining Engineer (ME) Jaisalmer, Vedprakash, recorded the highest achievement at 208.99 per cent of the target. ​

Other officers who exceeded 100 per cent of their targets include mining engineer Nagaur Jaiprakash Godara, Karauli-based Pushpendra Singh Meena, AME Salumber Govindra Singh Meena, ME Bundi Sahadev Saharan, AME Sawar Shri Manoj Tanwar, AME Kotputli Amichand Duhariya, AME Churu Naorang Lal, and ME Jodhpur Bhagwan Singh. ​

Arora emphasised that the record performance gains added significance as they were achieved despite disruptions in auction and mining activities during the year, made possible through sustained efforts and efficient revenue realisation strategies.