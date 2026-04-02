URGENT: The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages $Hareholders To Act Before The Vote-DBRG, TPH, AVO, And CVGW

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at thein New York City and are investigating

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG ) related to its sale to SoftBank Group Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, DigitalBridge shareholders are expected to receive $16.00 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 23, 2026.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH ) related to its sale to Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Tri Pointe shareholders will receive $47.00 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 16, 2026.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO ) related to its merger with Calavo Growers, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Calavo shareholders are expected to receive 0.9790 shares of Mission Produce common stock and $14.85 in cash for each share of Calavo common stock.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 28, 2026.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW ) related to its merger with Mission Produce, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Calavo shareholders are expected to receive 0.9790 shares of Mission Produce common stock and $14.85 in cash for each share of Calavo common stock.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 28, 2026.

Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.