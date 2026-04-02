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Natural Healing Center Reframes Mother's Day: Invest In Her Health, Not Just Another Gift
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Natural Healing Center is challenging the traditional gift-giving narrative with a more meaningful message: If you love the women in your life, invest in their health. While flowers and brunch have long been staples of Mother's Day, wellness practitioners say the most valuable gift may be one that supports long-term wellness, especially for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, a phase often marked by fatigue, sleep disruption, weight changes, and mood shifts.
“Mother's Day is a celebration of women, but too often their health is still an afterthought,” said Shannon Eggleston, Master Clinician in Nutrition Response Testing and partner at Natural Healing Center.“We're encouraging families to think differently this year, and for women to give themselves permission to prioritize their own well-being.”
Natural Healing Center is highlighting Nutrition Response Testing (NRT), a noninvasive approach designed to identify underlying nutritional and systemic imbalances that may contribute to common midlife symptoms. The process uses the body's neurological reflexes to assess organ function and guide personalized nutritional recommendations.
For many women, these years are spent balancing careers, caregiving, and family responsibilities, often placing their own health last.
“This is your health. And your health is your life,” Eggleston added.“You shouldn't have to wait for symptoms to escalate or for someone else to tell you it's time to take care of yourself.”
Millions of women enter perimenopause each year, yet many report feeling dismissed or underserved when seeking answers. Holistic approaches like Nutrition Response Testing offer an alternative pathway that focuses on identifying root causes rather than masking symptoms, and practitioners nationwide report positive outcomes among women who use this approach. At Natural Healing Center, many women have documented their own experiences through testimonials shared on the wellness center's website.
Natural Healing Center is inviting both individuals and families to reframe how they approach Mother's Day:
- For partners, children, and loved ones: Consider gifting an experience that supports long-term vitality and well-being.
- For women: Don't wait. Prioritizing your health is not indulgent. It's essential.
In recognition of Mother's Day, Natural Healing Center is offering a limited-time“Mother's Day Renewal Experience,” a curated wellness package designed to support both internal health and external rejuvenation.
The package, available for $399 (valued at $499), includes two private appointments with comprehensive consultation and diagnostic services. This process is designed to identify underlying stressors and imbalances that may be affecting energy, hormonal health, and overall well-being, and to provide a personalized roadmap for care.
The experience also includes the Ulan Luxury Anti-Wrinkle Stem Cell Infusion Cream, a science-backed skincare formulation designed to support hydration, improve skin texture, and promote collagen renewal, as well as a NovoTHOR full-body red and near-infrared light therapy session, which is intended to support cellular energy, reduce inflammation, and promote relaxation.
According to Natural Healing Center, the package is designed for women seeking greater clarity around their health, as well as a more comprehensive approach to feeling and looking their best. The Mother's Day Renewal Experience is available through May 8, 2026, with a select number of appointments reserved for the offering. To learn more, visit naturalhealingcenter, email..., or call 714-549-4435.
About Natural Healing Center
Natural Healing Center is a Southern California–based wellness practice dedicated to uncovering and addressing the root causes of illness through noninvasive testing, nutrition response analysis, and personalized whole-body healing programs. The center's integrative model bridges science and nature to restore energy, balance hormones, and strengthen immunity at the cellular level. Learn more at naturalhealingcenter.
“Mother's Day is a celebration of women, but too often their health is still an afterthought,” said Shannon Eggleston, Master Clinician in Nutrition Response Testing and partner at Natural Healing Center.“We're encouraging families to think differently this year, and for women to give themselves permission to prioritize their own well-being.”
Natural Healing Center is highlighting Nutrition Response Testing (NRT), a noninvasive approach designed to identify underlying nutritional and systemic imbalances that may contribute to common midlife symptoms. The process uses the body's neurological reflexes to assess organ function and guide personalized nutritional recommendations.
For many women, these years are spent balancing careers, caregiving, and family responsibilities, often placing their own health last.
“This is your health. And your health is your life,” Eggleston added.“You shouldn't have to wait for symptoms to escalate or for someone else to tell you it's time to take care of yourself.”
Millions of women enter perimenopause each year, yet many report feeling dismissed or underserved when seeking answers. Holistic approaches like Nutrition Response Testing offer an alternative pathway that focuses on identifying root causes rather than masking symptoms, and practitioners nationwide report positive outcomes among women who use this approach. At Natural Healing Center, many women have documented their own experiences through testimonials shared on the wellness center's website.
Natural Healing Center is inviting both individuals and families to reframe how they approach Mother's Day:
- For partners, children, and loved ones: Consider gifting an experience that supports long-term vitality and well-being.
- For women: Don't wait. Prioritizing your health is not indulgent. It's essential.
In recognition of Mother's Day, Natural Healing Center is offering a limited-time“Mother's Day Renewal Experience,” a curated wellness package designed to support both internal health and external rejuvenation.
The package, available for $399 (valued at $499), includes two private appointments with comprehensive consultation and diagnostic services. This process is designed to identify underlying stressors and imbalances that may be affecting energy, hormonal health, and overall well-being, and to provide a personalized roadmap for care.
The experience also includes the Ulan Luxury Anti-Wrinkle Stem Cell Infusion Cream, a science-backed skincare formulation designed to support hydration, improve skin texture, and promote collagen renewal, as well as a NovoTHOR full-body red and near-infrared light therapy session, which is intended to support cellular energy, reduce inflammation, and promote relaxation.
According to Natural Healing Center, the package is designed for women seeking greater clarity around their health, as well as a more comprehensive approach to feeling and looking their best. The Mother's Day Renewal Experience is available through May 8, 2026, with a select number of appointments reserved for the offering. To learn more, visit naturalhealingcenter, email..., or call 714-549-4435.
About Natural Healing Center
Natural Healing Center is a Southern California–based wellness practice dedicated to uncovering and addressing the root causes of illness through noninvasive testing, nutrition response analysis, and personalized whole-body healing programs. The center's integrative model bridges science and nature to restore energy, balance hormones, and strengthen immunity at the cellular level. Learn more at naturalhealingcenter.
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