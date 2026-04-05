Trader Says New BTC Lows Are Imminent As Price Sits Near $67K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is hovering near the $67,000 level as weekend liquidity thins and traders weigh the risk of renewed downside. A Bollinger Bands squeeze on shorter timeframes points to a potential burst of volatility, but direction remains uncertain as sellers re-enter into a quiet end of the week.

In a market snapshot on Sunday, a prominent market observer highlighted how the current cycle differs from past Bitcoin bear markets. Pseudonymous trader LP_NXT noted that bottoms in earlier cycles typically formed after several sweeps of the downside, triggering capitulation before a revival. This time, the pattern has tended to sweep the highs, leaving the lows exposed and liquidity building below price action, complicating entries for bears and bulls alike.

Meanwhile, traders are watching for a potential breakdown below key thresholds. LP_NXT suggested that a sweep of sub-$60,000 levels could be a likely signal once selling pressure intensifies, but the eventual breakdown and the way price behaves around consecutive lows will be crucial for identifying a real bottom.

Four-hour Bollinger Bands have contracted, signaling a classic volatility squeeze that could precede a sharp move up or down. Bottom formation remains uncertain; historical patterns favored repeated low sweeps to trigger capitulation, but this cycle has shown different dynamics by sweeping highs instead. Binance order-book data reveals unusual selling activity by a small investor class using a TWAP bot, with a single hour showing about $18 million in sell pressure-far above their typical daily volume. Market participants describe a dichotomy in whale behavior:“buying dips and selling rips” even as BTC remains range-bound, amid macro headwinds from stronger dollar pressures. Past coverage flagged added risk to bulls from a recovering U.S. dollar; investors should monitor whether price action can sustain above or below critical thresholds as liquidity shifts.

Key takeawaysTechnical setup: volatility compression and looming decisions

Price action around Sunday kept Bitcoin mired in a relatively tight band near $67k, with intraday volatility showing signs of re-emerging pressure rather than a firm directional breakout. The Bollinger Bands on the four-hour chart narrowed, a familiar prelude to a burst of activity once buyers or sellers step in decisively. Traders often interpret this as a fork in the road: a break above resistance could rekindle upside momentum, while a breakdown might expose the market to fresh liquidity-driven moves.

Among market observers, this has been a focal point because the prior cycles' patterns around low-volume weekends can set the stage for the next move. The contrast with recent behavior-where repeated sweeps of local highs have dominated-adds an extra layer of complexity to positioning ahead of any potential move.

Whale dynamics and order-book signals

Beyond the price chart, on-chain and order-book activity has drawn attention. Keith Alan, cofounder of trading analytics firm Material Indicators, highlighted unusual selling density in the Binance BTC /USDT book despite muted price action. A time-weighted average price (TWAP) bot was observed distributing BTC, with the smallest order class executing a roughly $18 million sell program in an hour-significantly larger and more rapid than the class's typical $3 million to $5 million daily volume.

A broader portrait emerges of a market where whales are not uniformly aligned with a single directional narrative. Alan summarized the dynamic as“buying dips and selling rips” within a price range that continues to confound shorter-term traders. This pattern aligns with a market waiting for clearer macro cues and a more definitive breakout or breakdown signal.

Earlier reporting noted additional bulls' headwinds from a recovering U.S. dollar, which can dampen enthusiasm for risk assets like Bitcoin when fiat strength escalates. The current activity in the order book underscores how much of the near-term price action may be driven by large players rather than retail flow, particularly as weekend liquidity dries up and position risks accumulate.

Macro backdrop and what it could mean next

The interplay between Bitcoin's price trajectory and dollar strength remains a critical backdrop for traders. If the dollar cools or if liquidity shifts back into risk assets, BTC could attempt a sustained push higher. Conversely, renewed dollar strength or renewed selling pressure from large token holders could push the market toward test levels below the February low near $60,000. As with many chart-based narratives, the outcome will likely hinge on whether price can sustain a breakout beyond key resistance and whether further high-low sweeps occur, testing traders' willingness to commit to new positions.

With Bitcoin hovering near critical junctures, investors are watching for concrete signals: a decisive break above the recent range, a compassionate test of sub-$60,000 lows, or a different pattern of liquidity formation that could indicate a new phase in the market cycle. The next couple of sessions should offer clearer directional clues as macro catalysts and order-book dynamics converge.

Cointelegraph 's prior coverage of dollar strength and its implications for crypto markets remains a useful context for readers assessing risk and potential routes for Bitcoin in the near term.

As the market enters a decision point, traders should monitor both price action and the evolving composition of order-book activity to gauge whether a bottom is forming or if a fresh leg down could materialize.

What remains uncertain is how quickly order-flow dynamics will normalize once weekends end and institutions re-enter the scene. Investors should stay alert to any break of sub-$60k liquidity traps or indicators that reinforce a shift in the prevailing liquidity regime.

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