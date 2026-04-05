Kiyosaki Urges Bitcoin And Gold As The 1974 Shift Comes Full Circle

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, argues that the long-running economic shifts set in motion more than five decades ago are now unfolding in full force. He has repeatedly urged readers to consider Bitcoin and gold as hedges against rising debt, inflation and retirement risk, framing them as“real money.”

In a recent post on X, Kiyosaki pointed to 1974 as a turning point that reshaped money and retirement in the United States, linking the move toward a petrodollar framework with policy changes affecting pensions.“The future created in 1974 has arrived,” he wrote, tying the dollar's evolution after the end of the gold standard to today's inflationary pressures and energy tensions. He also highlighted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, known as ERISA, which introduced new rules for pension plans and reflected a broader shift toward market-based retirement savings.

According to Kiyosaki, that transition replaced guaranteed lifetime income for many workers with vehicles such as 401(k)s, placing more risk on individuals.“Millions of baby-boomers will soon find out they have no income once they stop working,” he warned.

Kiyosaki's stance: Bitcoin and gold as anchors in a shifting era

Kiyosaki reiterated his call for financial education and diversification into non-traditional stores of value. He continues to advocate assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin, which he describes as“real money.”

Last month, he warned that a major financial bubble could be approaching and suggested that a crisis might trigger a sharp rally in scarce assets like Bitcoin. He has previously floated a scenario in which Bitcoin could reach about $750,000 within a year of such a crash.

Bearish sentiment climbs, but contrarian signals linger

In the broader market, Bitcoin sentiment on social media has tilted toward caution. Data from crypto analytics firm Santiment shows the bullish-to-bearish comment ratio has dropped to 0.81-the lowest level in weeks and the strongest bearish tilt since late February. While such mood can reflect near-term pressure, Santiment notes it can also serve as a contrarian indicator, with markets often moving opposite to crowded sentiment.

Cointelegraph has previously highlighted how macro risk and liquidity cycles influence Bitcoin's price, and recent coverage underscored the dynamics of investor behavior during periods of inflation and tightening financial conditions. For example, Cointelegraph reported that rich Bitcoin traders faced significant daily losses in Q1 2026, underscoring the tension between risk appetite and market fragility. Rich Bitcoin traders lost $337M daily in Q1 2026.

Macro backdrop and what investors should watch next

The thread tying Kiyosaki's argument is a macro narrative: a decades-long drift from the gold standard toward a petrodollar paradigm, alongside reforms that shifted retirement risk to individuals. Investors are watching how debt levels, inflation, energy geopolitics and retirement policy interact with demand for scarce assets like Bitcoin and gold. The market context remains nuanced, with both optimistic and cautionary viewpoints coexisting as policy signals and macro data evolve.

What matters going forward is not only the timing of any potential price moves but how the broader environment-rising debt, policy shifts, and energy dynamics-shapes demand for hedges and stores of value. The conversation around Bitcoin as a hedge and as a potential growth asset continues to be framed by longer-term macro developments as much as by short-term price action.

Looking ahead, readers should monitor inflation readings, policy guidance, and any shifts in retirement reform or energy supply that could influence demand for Bitcoin and gold as alternative anchors in a changing financial system.

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