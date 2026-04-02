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April 7 Is World Health Day: An Opportunity To Support Global Health
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- World Health Day is celebrated every April 7. This year, Health Partners International Canada (HPIC) is calling on everyone who cares about global health and equal access to medicine to support a local humanitarian aid organization.
“Canadians are widely recognized for their compassion and strong sense of global responsibility,” said HPIC President Lois Brown.“They will often support initiatives that promote health equity in vulnerable countries, understanding that improving access to medicine and developing local healthcare capacity can transform lives and strengthen entire communities.”
For more than 35 years, HPIC has been dedicated to increasing access to medicine and improving the health of millions of people living in vulnerable communities around the world. Working with hundreds of partners in 130 countries, HPIC responds to emergencies, addresses critical medicine shortages, and builds local healthcare capacity in the regions it serves.
“Conflicts, natural disasters, and prolonged humanitarian crises across multiple countries continue to create immense pressure for urgent access to healthcare and essential medicines for those in need,” said Lois Brown.“This World Health Day, consider offering to volunteer, making a charitable gift, or advocating for your local humanitarian charity,” added Brown.“Together we can help others achieve better health and create a more just and equitable world for everyone, one action at a time.”
About Health Partners International Canada (HPIC)
Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) is a non-profit humanitarian charity dedicated to increasing access to medicine and restoring health and hope to vulnerable communities. As the only organization of its kind in Canada, HPIC serves as the charity of choice for gift-in-kind donations from Canada's pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.
Through its programs, HPIC equips volunteers, medical mission teams, and humanitarian organizations with Humanitarian Medical Kits (HMKs) and delivers large-scale provisions of medicines and medical supplies to areas in need. Working alongside a trusted network of Canadian and global implementing partners, HPIC provides medical relief, emergency response, and healthcare capacity building in vulnerable communities worldwide.
With offices in Oakville, Ontario and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec, Health Partners International Canada has delivered $750 million worth of medicine since 1990, restoring health and hope for over 36 million people across 130 countries. HPIC is actively responding to natural disasters, conflicts, and prolonged humanitarian crises in countries including Cuba, Ethiopia, Iraq, Jamaica, Lebanon, Ukraine, Mali, and Malawi.
Impact Story by Lois Brown, President
Common medications that many of us assume will always be available can be a lifeline to someone in a region where medicine is scarce or nonexistent. When 10-year-old Ayabongwa was bitten by a snake near his home in Mpaka, Eswatini, he was unable to walk, attend school, or participate in the traditional dances he loved. His family feared serious complications. However, when a local mobile outreach clinic arrived near his home, he was treated with ibuprofen supplied through HPIC's support, which reduced his pain and inflammation. Within days, he was once again able to attend school and help with family chores. Ayabongwa's story is one small example of how donated medicines restore childhood, dignity, and hope for families in underserved countries.
For more information about Health Partners International Canada, or to make a charitable donation, visit .
“Canadians are widely recognized for their compassion and strong sense of global responsibility,” said HPIC President Lois Brown.“They will often support initiatives that promote health equity in vulnerable countries, understanding that improving access to medicine and developing local healthcare capacity can transform lives and strengthen entire communities.”
For more than 35 years, HPIC has been dedicated to increasing access to medicine and improving the health of millions of people living in vulnerable communities around the world. Working with hundreds of partners in 130 countries, HPIC responds to emergencies, addresses critical medicine shortages, and builds local healthcare capacity in the regions it serves.
“Conflicts, natural disasters, and prolonged humanitarian crises across multiple countries continue to create immense pressure for urgent access to healthcare and essential medicines for those in need,” said Lois Brown.“This World Health Day, consider offering to volunteer, making a charitable gift, or advocating for your local humanitarian charity,” added Brown.“Together we can help others achieve better health and create a more just and equitable world for everyone, one action at a time.”
About Health Partners International Canada (HPIC)
Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) is a non-profit humanitarian charity dedicated to increasing access to medicine and restoring health and hope to vulnerable communities. As the only organization of its kind in Canada, HPIC serves as the charity of choice for gift-in-kind donations from Canada's pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.
Through its programs, HPIC equips volunteers, medical mission teams, and humanitarian organizations with Humanitarian Medical Kits (HMKs) and delivers large-scale provisions of medicines and medical supplies to areas in need. Working alongside a trusted network of Canadian and global implementing partners, HPIC provides medical relief, emergency response, and healthcare capacity building in vulnerable communities worldwide.
With offices in Oakville, Ontario and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec, Health Partners International Canada has delivered $750 million worth of medicine since 1990, restoring health and hope for over 36 million people across 130 countries. HPIC is actively responding to natural disasters, conflicts, and prolonged humanitarian crises in countries including Cuba, Ethiopia, Iraq, Jamaica, Lebanon, Ukraine, Mali, and Malawi.
Impact Story by Lois Brown, President
Common medications that many of us assume will always be available can be a lifeline to someone in a region where medicine is scarce or nonexistent. When 10-year-old Ayabongwa was bitten by a snake near his home in Mpaka, Eswatini, he was unable to walk, attend school, or participate in the traditional dances he loved. His family feared serious complications. However, when a local mobile outreach clinic arrived near his home, he was treated with ibuprofen supplied through HPIC's support, which reduced his pain and inflammation. Within days, he was once again able to attend school and help with family chores. Ayabongwa's story is one small example of how donated medicines restore childhood, dignity, and hope for families in underserved countries.
For more information about Health Partners International Canada, or to make a charitable donation, visit .
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