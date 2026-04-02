Tusk: NATO Breaking Up Is Putin's Dream Plan
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized on Thursday the recent geopolitical developments, claiming that they are Russian President Vladimir Putin's "dream plan", AzerNEWS reports.
He cited the ongoing "massive" energy crisis in Europe provoked by the war in Iran, the United States' decisions to ease sanctions on Russian oil and stop military aid for Ukraine, as well as Hungary's repeated blocking of the €90 billion loan for Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's threat of leaving NATO.
Several NATO member states, including the United Kingdom and France, pushed back against Trump's accusations that NATO is a "paper tiger" and that allies' support for his military operation in Iran should have been "automatic."
They reaffirmed their commitment to the alliance, but also reiterated that they will not join the Middle East conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment