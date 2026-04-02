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Tusk: NATO Breaking Up Is Putin's Dream Plan

Tusk: NATO Breaking Up Is Putin's Dream Plan


2026-04-02 09:07:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized on Thursday the recent geopolitical developments, claiming that they are Russian President Vladimir Putin's "dream plan", AzerNEWS reports.

He cited the ongoing "massive" energy crisis in Europe provoked by the war in Iran, the United States' decisions to ease sanctions on Russian oil and stop military aid for Ukraine, as well as Hungary's repeated blocking of the €90 billion loan for Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's threat of leaving NATO.

Several NATO member states, including the United Kingdom and France, pushed back against Trump's accusations that NATO is a "paper tiger" and that allies' support for his military operation in Iran should have been "automatic."

They reaffirmed their commitment to the alliance, but also reiterated that they will not join the Middle East conflict.

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AzerNews

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