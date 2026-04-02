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Russia-Africa Relations Expert Killed in S. Africa
(MENAFN) South African scholar and analyst of Russia-Africa relations, Steven Gruzd, was found dead hours after being reported missing, authorities confirmed.
Gruzd, who led the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), went missing on Friday, prompting searches by police and local security groups.
Gauteng police spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko stated on Saturday that Gruzd was allegedly abducted following a meeting in Corlett Gardens and later taken to George Goch Hostel, both located in Johannesburg, according to reports.
Five suspects were arrested following a joint operation by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and private security personnel. One of those detained led authorities to Gruzd’s body.
SAIIA expressed its grief over Gruzd’s “untimely passing,” noting that his “absence leaves a significant void at SAIIA and across the continent he served so passionately.”
“Steve was known for his unwavering dedication to his work and his commitment to the policy community in Africa. We will miss his brilliant mind, his deep camaraderie and his gentle spirit,” the organization added in a statement.
Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind Gruzd’s murder.
Gruzd, who led the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), went missing on Friday, prompting searches by police and local security groups.
Gauteng police spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko stated on Saturday that Gruzd was allegedly abducted following a meeting in Corlett Gardens and later taken to George Goch Hostel, both located in Johannesburg, according to reports.
Five suspects were arrested following a joint operation by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and private security personnel. One of those detained led authorities to Gruzd’s body.
SAIIA expressed its grief over Gruzd’s “untimely passing,” noting that his “absence leaves a significant void at SAIIA and across the continent he served so passionately.”
“Steve was known for his unwavering dedication to his work and his commitment to the policy community in Africa. We will miss his brilliant mind, his deep camaraderie and his gentle spirit,” the organization added in a statement.
Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind Gruzd’s murder.
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