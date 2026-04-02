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Israel Reports Killing Dozens of Hezbollah Militants in Southern Lebanon

Israel Reports Killing Dozens of Hezbollah Militants in Southern Lebanon


2026-04-02 08:51:01
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Thursday that more than 40 Hezbollah militants were killed in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, following coordinated air, sea, and ground operations, according to reports.

In addition to targeting personnel, the IDF said it struck dozens of “terror” infrastructure sites. Israeli air strikes reportedly hit multiple headquarters, weapons storage facilities, launch sites, and anti-tank missile positions.

The Israeli navy carried out a precise strike on a Hezbollah weapons storage location, while ground forces eliminated a militant cell and targeted three armed fighters on motorcycles.

The military also dismantled a wide array of infrastructure, including observation posts, underground hideouts, missile launch sites, and weapons caches, reportedly seizing a significant quantity of arms.

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