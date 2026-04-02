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Pakistan’s PM Pledges Continued Support for Autism Community

Pakistan’s PM Pledges Continued Support for Autism Community


2026-04-02 08:46:20
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the nation’s dedication to supporting individuals with autism on Thursday, coinciding with World Autism Awareness Day observed globally.

In his statement, the prime minister noted that the day, recognized every April 2 under United Nations guidance, seeks to raise awareness about autism while advocating for the rights, education, and social inclusion of affected individuals.

Highlighting this year’s theme, "Autism and Humanity — Every Life Has Value," Sharif emphasized the importance of valuing diversity and providing equal opportunities to all. He described autism as a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects communication and social interaction, stressing the need for broader understanding, acceptance, and assistance for those impacted.

Sharif said the government is focusing on the care, education, and skill development of children with special needs to help them participate fully in society. He noted that a center of excellence for autism, equipped with modern facilities, is under construction and is expected to open within a year.

The prime minister added that provincial authorities are working on early diagnosis, improved care, and skill-building programs for individuals with autism. He also urged society at large, including private and civil organizations, to foster an inclusive environment and praised parents, teachers, and caregivers for their unwavering dedication.

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