Updated Data From Phase 1B/2 Study Of Muzastotug In Combination With KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) In Late-Line Patients With Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Demonstrate Improved Durability Of Response

Extended Durability: Median duration of response (mDOR) was not yet reached in the 20 mg/kg cohorts, with responses ongoing beyond 9 months; confirmed mDOR of 6.2 months in the 10 mg/kg cohorts

Meaningful Progression-Free Survival (PFS): Median PFS was 6.7 months in the combined 20 mg/kg cohorts, outperforming the 4.8 months observed in the combined 10 mg/kg cohorts

Favorable Overall Survival Results: In the 10 mg/kg cohorts (n=41; median follow-up, 23.8 months), median overall survival was 19.8 months, with 48% of patients alive at two years, showing the long-tail survival typical of CTLA-4 immunotherapy. At 20 mg/kg, one-year survival was 80.8% vs. 70.1% at 10 mg/kg

Expanded Therapeutic Window: Across 67 patients in all cohorts, a low 4% overall discontinuation rate, no dose limiting toxicities, and no Grade 4 or 5 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs); Grade 3 TRAEs were 15% in the 10 mg/kg cohorts and 38% in the 20 mg/kg cohorts, which were generally transient and manageable

Clear Clinical Path Forward: Randomized Phase 2 trial enrollment ongoing, with results expected in 1H 2027; potential registration trial expected to begin once recommended dose regimen has been established

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced results from the latest data cut from its Phase 1b/2 study of muzastotug in patients with advanced microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC) with no liver metastases. FDA has designated muzastotug in combination with Merck's (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), as a Fast Track product for adult patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer (MSS mCRC) without current or active liver metastases.

"Historically, patients with late-line MSS colorectal cancer have faced limited options and poor outcomes with standard immunotherapies," stated Dr. Marwan Fakih, Professor of Medical Oncology and Therapeutics Research at City of Hope. "The latest data on muzastotug combined with pembrolizumab shows a meaningful clinical benefit for this heavily pretreated group. Beyond the encouraging response durations and overall survival rates-particularly at the 20 mg/kg dose-the safety results are a key differentiator. It potentially allows patients to sustain treatment longer, paving the way for durable disease control while mitigating the severe treatment-related toxicities that have long limited anti-CTLA-4 treatments."

"These data offer strong clinical support for our masked antibody platform, demonstrating our potential to expand the therapeutic window for CTLA-4 therapy," said Peter Luo, Ph.D., CEO and President of R&D at Adagene. "The clear dose-dependent response observed at 20 versus 10 mg/kg, along with early survival indicators that track consistently with the immunotherapy-like long tail-highlighted by a 48% survival rate at two years in our mature 10 mg/kg cohorts -gives us high confidence in this program's potentially differentiated profile. Supported by our FDA Fast Track designation, we remain focused on executing our randomized Phase 2 trial and collaborating with regulatory authorities to finalize an optimal dose and registration path."

Updated Interim Efficacy Results from Phase 1b/2 Trial

Previous results from a data cut on April 22, 2025 were presented at ASCO in June 2025. As of the latest data cut on January 24, 2026, a total of 67 MSS CRC patients with no liver metastases, including those with peritoneal involvement, have been treated with muzastotug at a dose of either 10 mg/kg or 20 mg/kg, in combination with pembrolizumab. The 10 mg/kg dose was administered once every three weeks or once every six weeks. The 20 mg/kg dose was administered once as a loading dose, followed by 10 mg/kg every three weeks, or 20 mg/kg every six weeks.

Among 65 efficacy-evaluable patients in the dose expansion phase, those in the combined 10 mg/kg cohorts (N=39) demonstrated an ORR of 13% (5/39), which was comprised of an ORR of 0% (0/10) in the Q6W regimen cohort and an ORR of 17% (5/29) in the Q3W cohort. The higher response rates in the Q3W cohort and robust safety, to keep patients stable without new lesions, in the Q6W cohort helped inform the decision for the dosing regimens utilized in Arm A of the ongoing randomized Phase 2 trial.

The combined 20 mg/kg cohorts (N=26) demonstrated a confirmed ORR of 31% (8/26), including 25% (3/12) in the Q6W cohort and 36% (5/14) in the 20 mg/kg loading dose cohort (20 mg/kg, followed by 10 mg/kg Q3W). The higher response rate in the 20 mg/kg cohorts helped inform the 20 mg/kg induction/maintenance dosing regimen utilized in Arm B of the ongoing randomized Phase 2 trial.

Median progression-free survival was 4.8 months in the 10 mg/kg cohorts and 6.7 months in the 20 mg/kg cohorts. Notably, median PFS was 15.4 months among the 14 patients in the 20 mg/kg loading dose cohort, compared with 4.9 months among the 12 patients in the 20 mg/kg Q6W cohort, further supporting the induction/maintenance approach now being evaluated in the ongoing randomized Phase 2 study.