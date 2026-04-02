Updated Data From Phase 1B/2 Study Of Muzastotug In Combination With KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) In Late-Line Patients With Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Demonstrate Improved Durability Of Response
| Muzastotug
+ Pembrolizumab 200 mg Q3W
|10 mg/kg
|20 mg/kg
|Subpopulation (N)
| Combined
(N=39)
| Q6W
(N=10)
| Q3W
(N=29)
| Combined
(N=26)
| Q6W
(N=12)
| 20 mg/kg x1
+ 10 mg/kg Q3W
(N=14)
|ORR, % (95% CI)
| 13
(4-27)
| 0a
(0-31)
| 17
(6-36)
| 31
(14-52)
| 25
(5-57)
| 36
(13-65)
|BoR, N (%)
|CR
|0
|0
|0
|1 (4)
|1 (8)
|0
|PR
|5 (13)
|0
|5b (17)
|7 (27)
|2 (17)
|5 (36)
|SD
|24 (62)
|7 (70)
|17 (59)
|14 (54)
|7 (58)
|7 (50)
|DCR (CR+PR+SD), %, (95% CI)
| 74
(58-87)
| 70
(35-93)
| 76
(56-90)
| 85
(65-96)
| 83
(52-98)
| 86
(57-98)
|Median PFS, months (95%CI)
| 4.8
(2.6-6.7)
| 4.5
(1.4-7.1)
| 4.8
(2.6-6.7)
| 6.7
(2.7-NA)
|6-month PFS, %, (95% CI)
| 40
(12.3-67)
Efficacy evaluable set (participants who received ≥1 post-baseline scheduled imaging scan)
a. One patient with target lesion assessed as“PR”, overall assessment as“PD” due to new lesion.
b. Including one unconfirmed PR (10 mg/kg Q3W)
Median overall survival (OS) for the 10 mg/kg cohorts was 19.8 months with a median follow-up. Median OS for the 20 mg/kg cohorts was not yet reached, with a median follow-up of 13.1 months. Patients in the 20 mg/kg cohorts demonstrated a 1-year OS rate of 80.8%, while patients in the 10 mg/kg cohorts demonstrated an OS rate of 70.1% at 12 months and 48% at 24 months.
Updated Interim Safety Results from Phase 1b/2 Trial
As of the January 24, 2026 data cutoff, across 67 patients in all cohorts, there was a low 4% overall discontinuation rate, no dose limiting toxicities, and no treatment-related Grade 4 or 5 adverse events (TRAEs). Grade 3 TRAEs were 15% in the combined 10 mg/kg cohorts (0% Q6W; 20% Q3W) and 38% in the combined 20 mg/kg cohorts (25% Q6W; 50% loading dose cohort), which were generally transient and manageable.
The most common treatment-related adverse events were pruritus, fatigue, hypothyroidism, and diarrhea. Regarding GI-related adverse events, the overall incidence of diarrhea, colitis and immune-mediated enterocolitis was relatively low, and such events were generally transient and manageable. The three patients with Grade 3 colitis had all recovered at the time of data cut-off. Infliximab use was low, with approximately 10% of patients requiring its use for management of GI toxicity.
|Preferred Term
| All Grade
n (%)
| Grade 1
n (%)
| Grade 2
n (%)
| Grade 3
n (%)
|Any TRAE
|57 (85.1)
|15 (22.4)
|26 (38.8)
|16 (23.9)
|Pruritus
|25 (37.3)
|20 (29.9)
|5 (7.5)
|0
|Fatigue
|15 (22.4)
|12 (17.9)
|3 (4.5)
|0
|Hypothyroidism
|13 (19.4)
|3 (4.5)
|10 (14.9)
|0
|Diarrhea
|12 (17.9)
|5 (7.5)
|4 (6)
|3 (4.5)
|Adrenal insufficiency
|10 (14.9)
|1 (1.5)
|9 (13.4)
|0
|Decreased appetite
|8 (11.9)
|6 (9)
|2 (3)
|0
|Alanine aminotransferase increased
|7 (10.4)
|2 (3)
|4 (6)
|1 (1.5)
|Arthralgia
|7 (10.4)
|5 (7.5)
|2 (3)
|0
|Nausea
|7 (10.4)
|4 (6)
|3 (4.5)
|0
|Colitis
|7 (10.4)
|0
|4 (6)
|3 (4.5)
|Immune-mediated enterocolitis
|3 (4.5)
|0
|2 (3)
|1 (1.5)
Ongoing Phase 2 Randomized Trial
The randomized Phase 2 trial design, incorporated into the Company's existing protocol for the Phase 1b/2 Trial (NCT05405595) was established following a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025 and is evaluating two different dose regimens. The first patient was treated in October 2025, and results are expected in 1H 2027. The Company intends to take full advantage of the recent Fast Track designation by the FDA to initiate a potential registration study of muzastotug pending further FDA feedback regarding the dose regimen identified from ongoing trials.
- Patient Population: The trial will enroll up to 60 late-line patients with MSS CRC without liver metastases, including those with peritoneal metastasis/involvement. Patients are randomized 1:1 into one of two treatment arms with muzastotug in combination with pembrolizumab.
Dose and Regimen: Both arms utilize an induction/maintenance regimen, without cycle limitations for muzastotug.
- Arm A: 10 mg/kg induction dose of muzastotug plus 200 mg pembrolizumab every 3 weeks (Q3W) for 4 doses followed by one 200 mg dose of pembrolizumab; the maintenance phase will dose 10 mg/kg muzastotug every 6 weeks (Q6W) plus 400 mg of pembrolizumab Q6W.
Arm B: 20 mg/kg induction dose of muzastotug Q6W plus 400 mg pembrolizumab Q6W for 2 doses; the maintenance phase will dose muzastotug at 15 mg/kg Q6W plus 400 mg pembrolizumab Q6W.
About Adagene
Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.
Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObodyTM, SAFEbody, and POWERbodyTM technologies, Adagene's highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company's SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.
Adagene's lead clinical program, muzastotug (ADG126), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody with FDA Fast Track designation that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. Muzastotug is currently in Phase 1b/2 and Phase 2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on metastatic microsatellite-stable (MSS) colorectal cancer (CRC). Supported by ongoing clinical research, Adagene believes the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multispecific T-cell engagers.
For more information, please visit: .
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SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.
KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.
Investor Contacts:
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...
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LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
...
Media Contact:
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Elixir Health PR
862-596-1304
...
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