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Why Companies Are Moving Away From Disposable Corporate Gifts
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In recent years, many companies have started to rethink their approach to corporate gifting. For decades, corporate gifts were often inexpensive promotional items such as pens, mugs, USB drives, and other branded gadgets distributed in large quantities. While these items offered visibility, they were often disposable, easily forgotten, and rarely reflected the true value of a business relationship.
Today, this approach is changing. More companies are moving away from mass-produced promotional items and toward higher-quality gifts that are designed to last over time. This shift is driven by several factors, including sustainability concerns, brand perception, and a growing focus on long-term professional relationships rather than short-term visibility.
A corporate gift is no longer seen as just a promotional tool, but as a representation of a company's identity and values. When a company chooses a gift that is durable, useful, and well-made, it communicates attention to detail, appreciation, and a long-term mindset. On the other hand, disposable items risk sending the opposite message, especially when companies are trying to position themselves as premium, reliable, or quality-oriented.
This trend is particularly visible in professional sectors such as consulting, finance, law, real estate, and technology, where companies are increasingly choosing functional and long-lasting products instead of traditional promotional merchandise. Items used in daily work environments, such as desk accessories, portfolios, and organizers, are becoming popular choices because they remain visible and useful over time, keeping the company's brand present in a discreet and professional way.
An example of this trend can be seen in the growing demand for leather corporate gifts and other durable office products. Leather, in particular, is often associated with professionalism, durability, and timeless design, making it suitable for corporate environments and executive gifts.
Some smaller European manufacturers are focusing on this segment by producing handcrafted leather office products designed specifically for professionals and corporate gifting. Italian leather brand Maruse, for example, produces handmade leather desk accessories and portfolios that are often selected by companies looking for a more meaningful alternative to disposable promotional items. These products are designed to be used every day in professional environments and to last for years, rather than being discarded after a short time.
“We often work with companies that are looking for a corporate gift that reflects their brand values,” said a representative of Maruse.“They are not looking for something to distribute in large quantities, but for something that is useful, well made, and appropriate for a professional environment. In many cases, the goal is to strengthen a relationship, not just to promote a logo.”
This approach reflects a broader shift in corporate culture. Many companies are moving toward the idea of“fewer but better” when it comes to corporate gifts. Instead of sending large quantities of low-cost items, they prefer to invest in fewer, higher-quality gifts intended for important clients, partners, and employees. In this context, the corporate gift becomes part of the overall brand experience and a tool for building long-term professional relationships.
As companies continue to focus on sustainability, quality, and brand positioning, the role of corporate gifts is evolving. Rather than being simple promotional items, they are becoming objects that represent a company's values and identity over time.
About Maruse
Maruse is an Italian company that produces handmade leather goods and desk accessories, focusing on craftsmanship, durability, and timeless design. The company works with professionals, companies, and organizations looking for high-quality leather products made in Italy, often used as corporate and executive gifts.
Today, this approach is changing. More companies are moving away from mass-produced promotional items and toward higher-quality gifts that are designed to last over time. This shift is driven by several factors, including sustainability concerns, brand perception, and a growing focus on long-term professional relationships rather than short-term visibility.
A corporate gift is no longer seen as just a promotional tool, but as a representation of a company's identity and values. When a company chooses a gift that is durable, useful, and well-made, it communicates attention to detail, appreciation, and a long-term mindset. On the other hand, disposable items risk sending the opposite message, especially when companies are trying to position themselves as premium, reliable, or quality-oriented.
This trend is particularly visible in professional sectors such as consulting, finance, law, real estate, and technology, where companies are increasingly choosing functional and long-lasting products instead of traditional promotional merchandise. Items used in daily work environments, such as desk accessories, portfolios, and organizers, are becoming popular choices because they remain visible and useful over time, keeping the company's brand present in a discreet and professional way.
An example of this trend can be seen in the growing demand for leather corporate gifts and other durable office products. Leather, in particular, is often associated with professionalism, durability, and timeless design, making it suitable for corporate environments and executive gifts.
Some smaller European manufacturers are focusing on this segment by producing handcrafted leather office products designed specifically for professionals and corporate gifting. Italian leather brand Maruse, for example, produces handmade leather desk accessories and portfolios that are often selected by companies looking for a more meaningful alternative to disposable promotional items. These products are designed to be used every day in professional environments and to last for years, rather than being discarded after a short time.
“We often work with companies that are looking for a corporate gift that reflects their brand values,” said a representative of Maruse.“They are not looking for something to distribute in large quantities, but for something that is useful, well made, and appropriate for a professional environment. In many cases, the goal is to strengthen a relationship, not just to promote a logo.”
This approach reflects a broader shift in corporate culture. Many companies are moving toward the idea of“fewer but better” when it comes to corporate gifts. Instead of sending large quantities of low-cost items, they prefer to invest in fewer, higher-quality gifts intended for important clients, partners, and employees. In this context, the corporate gift becomes part of the overall brand experience and a tool for building long-term professional relationships.
As companies continue to focus on sustainability, quality, and brand positioning, the role of corporate gifts is evolving. Rather than being simple promotional items, they are becoming objects that represent a company's values and identity over time.
About Maruse
Maruse is an Italian company that produces handmade leather goods and desk accessories, focusing on craftsmanship, durability, and timeless design. The company works with professionals, companies, and organizations looking for high-quality leather products made in Italy, often used as corporate and executive gifts.
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