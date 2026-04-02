Share Subscription Price And Market Value Of Siili Solutions Plc's 2026A Stock Options

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 2 April 2026 at 13:30 EEST

On 19 December 2025, the Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc resolved the issuance of stock options to the personnel of Siili Solutions Plc and its subsidiaries, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2025.

The stock options are issued as part of the employee share savings plan launched by the company, in exchange for shares purchased by the participants with their savings.

The share subscription price for the 2026A stock options is the trade volume-weighted average price of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd between 1 March 2026 and 31 March 2026, which is EUR 3.68 per share. The amount of annual dividends and capital repayments shall be deducted from the share subscription price. A total maximum of 160,000 new or treasury shares of Siili Solutions Plc can be subscribed for with the 2026A stock options. The share subscription period for the stock options is 1 August 2028 – 1 August 2029.

The total number of 2026A stock options is 160,000. The theoretical market value of a single 2026A stock option at the time the subscription price was determined (31 March 2026) was EUR 0.78 per stock option, totaling approximately EUR 124,800.

The theoretical market value of the stock options has been determined using the Black-Scholes-Merton model with the following assumptions: share price EUR 3.51, share subscription price EUR 3.68, risk-free interest rate 2.81%, validity period of the stock options approx. 3.34 years and volatility 28.20%.

The terms and conditions of the stock options are available on the company's website at .

For more information:

CFO Tuomas Toropainen

tel. +358 50 911 9598

e-mail: toropainen(at)siili

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media



Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. /en