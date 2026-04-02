Uttarakhand CM Dhami Launches 'Operation Prahaar' For A Crime-Free State

CM Dhami Launches 'Operation Prahaar'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday outlined a major crackdown under Operation Prahaar, aimed at keeping Devbhoomi safe, clean, and free from crime.

Regarding recent incidents, Dhami said, "Some incidents have occurred recently that are very unfortunate and present a challenge for us. We are committed to ending such incidents and ensuring they do not happen again. We are setting up a system for this," stressing the government's proactive approach.

Speaking about the crackdown, he explained, "The Police Department has launched 'Operation Prahaar', under which many criminals, gangsters, and those involved in professional crimes are being apprehended," highlighting the focused action against organised crime.

Ensuring Student Safety

Ensuring student safety, Dhami stated, "Dehradun hosts thousands of students from across the country and the world who come here to study in various institutions. All hostels are being thoroughly inspected. Hostel operators are required to cooperate in this effort," emphasising preventive measures to safeguard students.

Zero-Tolerance Policy Enforced

Highlighting the zero tolerance policy, he added, "We are scrutinising everyone's past records. The investigation drive has been intensified, and night patrolling by the police is being regularised. Absolute strictness will be maintained."

"No criminal, regardless of the circumstances, will be spared. We are working with a policy of zero tolerance," he underlined the administration's uncompromising approach.

This comes in the wake of CM Dhami's recent announcement of Operation Prahaar, a statewide initiative aimed at cracking down on organised crime, gang activity, and anti-social elements.

Tragic Incident Prompts High-Level Action

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid tribute to retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi following his tragic death in Dehradun.

Brigadier Mukesh Joshi was shot during a firing incident between two groups in Johri village in Dehradun on the morning of March 30 while he was out for a walk, following which he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

CM Dhami met the bereaved family, offered condolences, and prayed for strength for them to endure the loss. CM Dhami vowed strict action against those responsible. "The safety of the general public remains our top priority. Officials have been directed to carry out Operation Prahaar across the state to take stringent action against anti-social and unruly elements. There is no place for such elements in Uttarakhand, and anyone attempting to disturb law and order will not be spared under any circumstances," he said.

Police Directed to Intensify Operations

The incident prompted a high-level meeting at Police Headquarters, chaired by DGP Deepam Seth on Tuesday, attended by IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, IG STF Nilesh Anand Bharne, SSP Dehradun Pramendra Dobhal, SSP STF Ajay Singh, and other senior officials.

Officials were directed to maintain a strong field presence, increase police visibility in hotspots, and ensure strict checking at barriers, especially during early morning hours. The IG STF and SSP STF were instructed to launch a special operation against active criminal elements in Dehradun and take firm action. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)