Harassment Row: Surendran Slams Pisharody Over 'Anti-Women' Stand

BJP Leader Accuses UDF Candidate Over Harassment Remarks

BJP Keralam State Secretary and NDA candidate Shobha Surendran has reacted to the incident in which Congress leader and United Democratic Front's (UDF) candidate Ramesh Pisharody was allegedly blocked by BJP workers during campaigning. Surendran claimed that the protest was triggered by Pisharody's alleged remarks against women. She said his reported statement that incidents of harassment are "personal matters" is unacceptable.

She further alleged that the UDF candidate was taking a stand supportive of the accused, which led to protests by women. Surendran demanded that Pisharody issue an apology. She also questioned why Congress councillor Prashobh C Vatsan has not been arrested yet, adding that a complaint has been filed with the National Commission for Women. The incident comes in the backdrop of a controversy surrounding sexual harassment allegations against a Congress councillor in Palakkad.

UDF Candidate's Stance on Harassment Allegation

The UDF candidate, Ramesh Pisharody, on March 28, said that he stands with the woman, who was allegedly sexually harassed by Palakkad's Congress Councillor Prasobh C Vatsan. Speaking to reporters in Palakkad, Ramesh Pisharody urged the police and judicial system to ensure justice in the case. He acknowledged that the case might affect the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections.

Ramesh Pisharody said, "I arrived here about 10 days ago. After arriving, we went out for the election campaign, involving the constituency committee and the local committees. People from various regions joined the campaign. I recognised him from his face and from seeing him in photos during the campaign. Apart from that, I haven't had the chance to personally know or interact with anyone since arriving here. It was only when I saw the photos that I realised he had been with me during the campaign for two days. The news I've heard is very distressing."

"The girl who was exploited must get justice. For that, legal proceedings, police investigation, and all necessary actions should be taken. Whatever needs to be implemented should be done correctly. That is my stance. Such matters [regarding resignations] are for the leadership to decide. Once the police take a decision and other formalities are completed, the leadership will take appropriate action, as they always have," he added.

Noting that the allegations came ahead of the polls, the Congress candidate said that people will also evaluate the last five years while casting their votes. "The leadership, in consultation with other senior leaders, will decide on the necessary steps. It (the allegation) might (affect the election). As far as I am concerned, an election is an evaluation of the past five years of governance and a selection for the next five years. I believe that's how people will think when they vote, even when an allegation involves a ward member... I reiterate, I stand strongly with that girl," he told reporters.

Polling for the Keralam Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. (ANI)

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