Belasco Electric Enhances Online Platform To Strengthen Service Access For Muskegon Community

MENAFN - GetNews) Belasco Electric, a long-established provider of residential and commercial electrical services, has strengthened its presence across Muskegon, Michigan, with an enhanced online platform designed to improve accessibility and customer engagement. The updated digital experience enables users to more easily request quotes, explore services, and connect with the company.

The upgrade comes in response to growing demand for dependable electrical services in the local community. By improving its online platform, Belasco Electric aims to provide a more efficient and user-friendly way for both residential and commercial clients to access reliable solutions.

Belasco Electric's online presence also showcases a selection of completed projects that demonstrate its experience across multiple sectors. At the Chili's location on Henry Street in Muskegon, Belasco Electric completed full electrical wiring, integrated safety and security systems, and installed power systems for cooking and HVAC operations. The project also included parking area lighting, outdoor lighting maintenance, and a register system integration.

At Community United Methodist Church in North Muskegon, the company handled a new construction project from quote to completion, including full wiring, HVAC integration, lighting systems, and dedicated power for data, music, and information systems.

Belasco Electric also completed modernization work at Hackley Public Library, including electrical inspections and repairs, lighting upgrades, and the integration of smoke detection and fire suppression systems.

In the commercial sector, the company completed a full-service electrical project for the Kentucky Fried Chicken location on Apple Avenue, which included wiring, safety systems, HVAC and cooking power integration, drive-thru systems, and lighting installations.

The company further contributed to the Muskegon Area Transit System facility, a project that achieved 100% LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. Work included full electrical infrastructure, safety systems, lighting, and data integration. Additionally, Belasco Electric completed electrical installations for the Waters Center for the Performing Arts, including specialized systems for stage lighting and sound.

Customer testimonials reflect consistent service quality. One customer, Robert Schulz, noted that the company accurately assessed electrical issues and completed repairs efficiently, while maintaining a courteous, punctual approach and delivering high-quality, clean work. Based on his experience, he said he would use Belasco Electric again and recommend the company.

Another customer, Caroline, shared that she has used Belasco Electric multiple times, describing both experiences as positive. She highlighted the team's courteous and knowledgeable electricians, reliable service, and fair pricing, and expressed confidence in choosing the company again for future work.

Today, Belasco Electric serves both residential and commercial clients throughout the Muskegon area, offering a full range of electrical solutions supported by decades of experience.

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About Belasco Electric

Belasco Electric is a residential and commercial electrical services company offering installations, repairs, maintenance, and system upgrades. Founded in 1950 by John and Margaret Belasco, the company began as a garage-based business. Their son joined in 1977, became a Master Electrician, acquired the company in 1996, and continues to lead operations today.