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Robeks Debuts New Avon Location With Grand Opening Celebration On April 11
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Robeks has officially opened a new location in Avon and will celebrate its Grand Opening on Saturday, April 11, inviting the community to experience its menu of smoothies, fresh juices and açaí bowls.
Located at 186 W Main St, the location opened on February 10 and has quickly begun building a local following with its lineup of handcrafted smoothies, fresh juices and açaí bowls. The upcoming Grand Opening is designed to bring the Avon community together with a full day of activities and special offers.
Grand Opening festivities will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and include a ribbon cutting, live DJ and family-friendly activities throughout the day. Guests can also take advantage of exclusive opening-day promotions, including free small Classic smoothies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and buy-one-get-one offers on any item from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Robeks is known for its balance of flavor and function - offering smoothies, performance blends, fresh juices and açaí bowls made with high-quality ingredients and designed to fit seamlessly into busy, active lifestyles. Whether it's a morning boost, post-workout refuels or an afternoon pick-me-up, the Avon location aims to become a convenient, everyday destination for residents.
The Saffron Group, a seasoned investment group with experience across a range of business sectors, is celebrating the grand opening of its first Robeks location in Avon, with plans to continue expanding in the Hartford area.“We're excited to introduce Robeks to the Avon community and create a space where people can stop in, recharge and feel good about what they're enjoying,” said Ron Mistry, co-owner of The Saffron Group.
The group has also acquired an existing Robeks location in Fairfield, Connecticut, which they plan to renovate, further signaling its long-term commitment to growing the brand across the state.
The Avon location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering convenient access to smoothies, juices, bowls and more for guests on the go or looking to take a moment to recharge.
With additional locations planned for the Hartford area, Avon marks the beginning of a broader expansion - with a focus on building strong connections within the local community.
About Robeks
Founded in 1996, Robeks is a leading smoothie and juice franchise known for its delicious, innovative and nutritious offerings. The brand features a menu of handcrafted smoothies, fresh juices, açaí bowls and wellness products designed to support an active and healthy lifestyle. Robeks has over 140 locations open and in development across the United States and continues to expand into new markets nationwide.
Located at 186 W Main St, the location opened on February 10 and has quickly begun building a local following with its lineup of handcrafted smoothies, fresh juices and açaí bowls. The upcoming Grand Opening is designed to bring the Avon community together with a full day of activities and special offers.
Grand Opening festivities will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and include a ribbon cutting, live DJ and family-friendly activities throughout the day. Guests can also take advantage of exclusive opening-day promotions, including free small Classic smoothies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and buy-one-get-one offers on any item from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Robeks is known for its balance of flavor and function - offering smoothies, performance blends, fresh juices and açaí bowls made with high-quality ingredients and designed to fit seamlessly into busy, active lifestyles. Whether it's a morning boost, post-workout refuels or an afternoon pick-me-up, the Avon location aims to become a convenient, everyday destination for residents.
The Saffron Group, a seasoned investment group with experience across a range of business sectors, is celebrating the grand opening of its first Robeks location in Avon, with plans to continue expanding in the Hartford area.“We're excited to introduce Robeks to the Avon community and create a space where people can stop in, recharge and feel good about what they're enjoying,” said Ron Mistry, co-owner of The Saffron Group.
The group has also acquired an existing Robeks location in Fairfield, Connecticut, which they plan to renovate, further signaling its long-term commitment to growing the brand across the state.
The Avon location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering convenient access to smoothies, juices, bowls and more for guests on the go or looking to take a moment to recharge.
With additional locations planned for the Hartford area, Avon marks the beginning of a broader expansion - with a focus on building strong connections within the local community.
About Robeks
Founded in 1996, Robeks is a leading smoothie and juice franchise known for its delicious, innovative and nutritious offerings. The brand features a menu of handcrafted smoothies, fresh juices, açaí bowls and wellness products designed to support an active and healthy lifestyle. Robeks has over 140 locations open and in development across the United States and continues to expand into new markets nationwide.
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