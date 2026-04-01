Jan Vishwas Bill: Congress Slams Govt Response, Calls It 'Unsatisfactory'

Opposition Expresses Dissatisfaction

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with the government's response during the discussion on the Jan Vishwas Bill in Parliament and alleged that points raised by the opposition had not been answered. "The Jan Vishwas Bill, on which there was discussion in the House all day, Congress and other opposition parties raised very important questions on it, but the minister had no interest in answering them. The minister should answer the members' questions. The Jan Vishwas Bill was unsatisfactory for us," he said.

Lok Sabha Passes Jan Vishwas Bill

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 after a reply from Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The Bill is aimed at promoting Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living, while advancing a governance framework based on trust and proportionate regulation.

Key Provisions and Objectives

The Bill proposes amendment of 784 provisions of 79 Central Acts administered by 23 Ministries, decriminalization of 717 provisions to promote Ease of Doing Business and amendment of 67 provisions to facilitate Ease of Living

The Bill seeks to rationalise more than 1000 offences, removing outdated and redundant provisions thereby improving the overall regulatory environment.

The Bill envisages a shift from criminal penalties for minor, technical, or procedural defaults to civil and administrative enforcement mechanisms. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)