403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce Source Named To Inc.'S 2026 Fastest-Growing Midwest Companies List
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wilson Kester the Empowered Divorce Source has been ranked number 29 on the sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list, recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in the region. This prestigious recognition highlights the firm's continued growth, impact, and commitment to delivering strategic, client-centered family law representation across Michigan.
An extension of the national Inc. 5000, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent businesses driving economic growth. Wilson Kester's inclusion reflects not only strong revenue growth, but also the firm's dedication to guiding individuals and families through divorce and complex family law matters with clarity, confidence, and purpose.
“This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our team and our unwavering commitment to serving families during some of the most difficult moments in their lives,” said Shelley Kester, Founder & CEO of Wilson Kester.“Our growth is rooted in a simple mission: to provide intentional advocacy that empowers our clients to move forward with strength, and to level the legal playing field for Michigan families.”
With offices across Michigan, Wilson Kester has built a reputation for combining compassionate support with strategic legal guidance. The firm focuses exclusively on family law, representing clients in matters involving divorce, child custody, parenting time, adoption, and more. This focused approach allows the team to deliver thoughtful, strategic advocacy in cases that deeply impact families and futures.
About Wilson Kester the Empowered Divorce Source
Wilson Kester is a Michigan-based family law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate divorce and complex family law matters with clarity, confidence, and strength. Known as The Empowered Divorce Source, the firm focuses exclusively on empowering family law.
With a client-first approach and a commitment to intentional, strategic advocacy, Wilson Kester empowers clients to take control of their next chapter and move forward with purpose.
Ready to take the next step?
Visit to schedule a consultation or learn more about how our team can support you.
An extension of the national Inc. 5000, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent businesses driving economic growth. Wilson Kester's inclusion reflects not only strong revenue growth, but also the firm's dedication to guiding individuals and families through divorce and complex family law matters with clarity, confidence, and purpose.
“This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our team and our unwavering commitment to serving families during some of the most difficult moments in their lives,” said Shelley Kester, Founder & CEO of Wilson Kester.“Our growth is rooted in a simple mission: to provide intentional advocacy that empowers our clients to move forward with strength, and to level the legal playing field for Michigan families.”
With offices across Michigan, Wilson Kester has built a reputation for combining compassionate support with strategic legal guidance. The firm focuses exclusively on family law, representing clients in matters involving divorce, child custody, parenting time, adoption, and more. This focused approach allows the team to deliver thoughtful, strategic advocacy in cases that deeply impact families and futures.
About Wilson Kester the Empowered Divorce Source
Wilson Kester is a Michigan-based family law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate divorce and complex family law matters with clarity, confidence, and strength. Known as The Empowered Divorce Source, the firm focuses exclusively on empowering family law.
With a client-first approach and a commitment to intentional, strategic advocacy, Wilson Kester empowers clients to take control of their next chapter and move forward with purpose.
Ready to take the next step?
Visit to schedule a consultation or learn more about how our team can support you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment