Global Alliance Urges Pakistan To End Crackdown On Activists And Journalists

MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, April 1 (IANS) CIVICUS, a global civil society alliance, has called on the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to end what it described as the continued harassment of activists and journalists as well as crackdown on protests across Pakistan.

According to the organisation, more than two years since the Sharif-led coalition government came to power, Islamabad has failed to create an enabling environment for citizens and civil society to exercise their freedoms.

Over the last two years, CIVICUS said, it has documented the intimidation, harassment and persecution of human rights defenders across the country including Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt, lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari and chief organiser of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Mahrang Baloch.

It added that many have been targetted under“criminal defamation, counter-terrorism and sedition laws” creating a“chilling effect for activism” in Pakistan.

Expressing concern, the organisation highlighted the“relentless and systematic crackdown on ethnic Baloch and Pashtun activists” who have“mobilised thousands to demand accountability, justice and an end to enforced disappearances”.

"Since coming to power, the Shehbaz Sharif government has escalated its repression of activists, harassing those who defend human rights and silencing critical voices. This crackdown on freedoms must stop. The government must reverse course to protect the rights of activists and allow them to work without fear, interference or retaliation,” said Josef Benedict, Asia researcher for CIVICUS.

Citing a report by the CIVICUS Monitor, the organisation said that such actions are inconsistent with Pakistan's human rights obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which it ratified in 2010.

CIVICUS also raised alarm over the arrest, harassment and attacks on Pakistani journalists such as Imran Riaz Khan, Matiullah Jan and Hamid Mir.

The group cited concerns raised by the UN Human Rights Committee over increased coercion and censorship of media outlets for airing criticism of the government, intelligence agencies and the military, including closures and suspension of licences for television channels, notably by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

It also pointed to the increasing digital restrictions with the use of Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to target and arrest online activists.

According to CIVICUS, Pakistani authorities have deployed restrictive laws to stifle the right to peaceful assembly, while imposing blanket bans on gatherings deemed unfavourable to the government.

This, it said, has led to the prolonged detention of protesters, including activists, human rights defenders, members of ethnic and religious minorities and political opponents.

“The authorities must revise or repeal all laws to ensure they comply with the government's commitment to guarantee freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly under the ICCPR. It must also respect the right to protest and ensure that when excessive force or firearms is used, that the perpetrators are held to account,” said Benedict, highlighting the growing repression by Pakistani authorities.