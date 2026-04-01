403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Influential Women Showcases Charlene Reyes, CFP®, AEP®, CWS®: VP & Private Wealth Advisor At Regions Bank, Mobile
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Trusted Wealth Management Leader and Mentor Helps Clients Navigate Complex Financial Decisions While Empowering the Next Generation of Women in Finance
Charlene Reyes, CFP® AEP® CWS®, serves as Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor at Regions Bank in Mobile, Alabama, bringing over a decade of experience in financial services. Specializing in wealth management, estate planning, portfolio oversight, and income planning, Charlene collaborates closely with internal partners to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to each client's unique goals. She consistently manages some of the firm's most sophisticated client relationships while mentoring colleagues across the organization, helping shape the next generation of financial professionals.
Charlene holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Faulkner University and a Personal Financial Planning Certificate from Metropolitan State University of Denver. She is a Certified Financial Planner, Accredited Estate Planner, and Certified Wealth Strategist, maintaining Series 7/66 Securities and Life/Health Insurance licenses. Her expertise spans asset management, trust and estate planning, risk management, and insurance, allowing her to offer strategic guidance that balances long-term growth with immediate financial needs.
Beyond her professional role, Charlene is deeply committed to community service and mentorship. She has served on the boards of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama, the Estate Planning Council of Mobile, and the Gulf States Financial Planning Association. She has been an active mentor with the BBVA Women in Leadership and the BBVA Momentum programs. Passionate about fostering the next generation of leaders, Charlene also engages with Impact100 Mobile's Junior Member program, empowering young women to make meaningful contributions to their communities.
Charlene attributes her success to the depth and breadth of her experience in the financial industry, including her work as a licensed securities broker and wealth advisor. Throughout her career, she has remained dedicated to helping clients navigate complex financial decisions, with a particular focus on wealth transfer planning. Building trusted relationships and guiding individuals and families toward long-term financial security has been the foundation of her professional journey and continued success.
For young women entering the financial industry, Charlene emphasizes the importance of embracing a mindset of lifelong learning. She encourages staying curious, adaptable, and committed to expanding knowledge, noting that the constantly evolving financial landscape rewards those who actively invest in their professional growth.
The values that guide Charlene in both her personal and professional life are continuous learning, integrity, and professional excellence. As a lifelong learner, she has built on over 20 years of experience as a licensed securities broker, maintaining her Series 7 securities license and earning professional accreditations along the way. These principles guide every aspect of her work, allowing her to provide trusted advice, foster meaningful relationships, and make a lasting impact in both her industry and community.
Learn More about Charlene Reyes:
Through her Influential Women profile,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
Charlene Reyes, CFP® AEP® CWS®, serves as Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor at Regions Bank in Mobile, Alabama, bringing over a decade of experience in financial services. Specializing in wealth management, estate planning, portfolio oversight, and income planning, Charlene collaborates closely with internal partners to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to each client's unique goals. She consistently manages some of the firm's most sophisticated client relationships while mentoring colleagues across the organization, helping shape the next generation of financial professionals.
Charlene holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Faulkner University and a Personal Financial Planning Certificate from Metropolitan State University of Denver. She is a Certified Financial Planner, Accredited Estate Planner, and Certified Wealth Strategist, maintaining Series 7/66 Securities and Life/Health Insurance licenses. Her expertise spans asset management, trust and estate planning, risk management, and insurance, allowing her to offer strategic guidance that balances long-term growth with immediate financial needs.
Beyond her professional role, Charlene is deeply committed to community service and mentorship. She has served on the boards of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama, the Estate Planning Council of Mobile, and the Gulf States Financial Planning Association. She has been an active mentor with the BBVA Women in Leadership and the BBVA Momentum programs. Passionate about fostering the next generation of leaders, Charlene also engages with Impact100 Mobile's Junior Member program, empowering young women to make meaningful contributions to their communities.
Charlene attributes her success to the depth and breadth of her experience in the financial industry, including her work as a licensed securities broker and wealth advisor. Throughout her career, she has remained dedicated to helping clients navigate complex financial decisions, with a particular focus on wealth transfer planning. Building trusted relationships and guiding individuals and families toward long-term financial security has been the foundation of her professional journey and continued success.
For young women entering the financial industry, Charlene emphasizes the importance of embracing a mindset of lifelong learning. She encourages staying curious, adaptable, and committed to expanding knowledge, noting that the constantly evolving financial landscape rewards those who actively invest in their professional growth.
The values that guide Charlene in both her personal and professional life are continuous learning, integrity, and professional excellence. As a lifelong learner, she has built on over 20 years of experience as a licensed securities broker, maintaining her Series 7 securities license and earning professional accreditations along the way. These principles guide every aspect of her work, allowing her to provide trusted advice, foster meaningful relationships, and make a lasting impact in both her industry and community.
Learn More about Charlene Reyes:
Through her Influential Women profile,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment