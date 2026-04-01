Omni Bridgeway Appoints Peter Galgay As Head Of Commercial Strategy And Capital Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni Bridgeway, a global leader in litigation financing and risk management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Galgay as Head of Commercial Strategy and Capital Solutions based in New York.

In this role, Mr. Galgay will focus on expanding the company's capabilities in origination, underwriting, and management of large-scale structured finance and alternative investment solutions for legal assets. He will also play a key role in supporting Omni Bridgeway's global investor relations and capital formation efforts.

Mr. Galgay joins Omni Bridgeway after more than a decade as Chief Investment Officer of a Singapore‐based family office, where he managed a global portfolio across public and private markets, oversaw asset allocation and risk management, and gained significant exposure to legal finance through direct equity investments and private fund allocations.

Earlier in his career, he served as a Senior Analyst in Ernst & Young's Fraud Investigation & Dispute Services practice and later as an Equity Portfolio Manager at Deutsche Asset Management. He is a CFA Charterholder and holds an MA in International Business and BS in Finance from the University of Florida, and an MBA from INSEAD.

“Peter brings a unique blend of investment leadership, capital markets expertise, and first‐hand experience in all aspects of legal finance,” said Raymond van Hulst.“He knows Omni Bridgeway well, and his strategic insight, commercial drive and global perspective will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capital solutions offering for legal assets.”

“I am honored to join Omni Bridgeway,” said Peter Galgay.“I look forward to collaborating with our teams worldwide to advance our capital solutions capabilities and support clients through sophisticated, scalable investment partnerships.”

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About Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway is a global alternative asset manager specializing in legal assets, with over $5.5bn assets under management across 10 funds. Listed on the ASX since 2001, and with a 40 year track record, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of consistent outperformance across multiple economic cycles. With a team of 160 professionals, operating in over 20 locations in 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified platform for originating and managing legal assets across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.