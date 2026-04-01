Shashi Tharoor Claims 'Strong UDF Wave' In Kerala, Flags Youth Migration As Key Concern

MENAFN - IANS) Kozhencherry (Kerala), April 1 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday expressed confidence that a "strong wave" is building in favour of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

Speaking to IANS during his campaign and a roadshow in the Ranni Assembly constituency for UDF candidate Pazhakulam Madhu, Tharoor said he has been extensively campaigning across the state since March 20 and has witnessed growing support for the UDF among voters.

"I've been campaigning since the 20th of March, and I can tell you that I'm seeing a real, real wave in favour of the UDF building up. The momentum is with us. I've campaigned now for 36 candidates. I don't see that they'll all win, but certainly they're all making an impact on the electorate," he said.

Highlighting key electoral issues, Tharoor pointed to rising concerns over youth migration from Kerala, calling it a major challenge that needs urgent attention.

"It's a huge issue right now. Our young people are leaving the state for other states and for other countries. We want to create development that keeps them in the state, keeps them in our country, and keeps them ready for the future they deserve," he added.

Addressing party workers and supporters during the campaign, Tharoor stressed that a UDF government is crucial for the future of Kerala and its youth. He said that the alliance aims to create conditions where young people do not have to leave the state in search of employment opportunities abroad.

He asserted that if voted to power, the UDF would generate more job opportunities and improve living standards in line with the aspirations of the younger generation. Tharoor also highlighted the five-point guarantee announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying it has the potential to bring about a transformative change in society.

The Congress MP also backed remarks made by Gandhi regarding alleged political dynamics between rival parties in the state. Without directly naming formations, Tharoor suggested that there may be an understanding driven by electoral calculations.

"Rahul Gandhi has made his case very strongly, and I'm not going to contradict my party leader. The fact is, there are many reasons for them to have things in common. The Left knows that there would be an anti-incumbency vote. If they see that the anti-incumbency vote is divided and part of it is going to the BJP, they'll be very happy. So, to that degree, there is certainly some collusion going on there," he said.

Expressing optimism about the impact of Gandhi's campaigning, Tharoor said voters are looking for a shift in governance and leadership.

"Rahul Gandhi will have a major impact here. People are essentially waiting to hear voices from everywhere talking about the future. They are tired of the past, all the misgovernance, and the 10 years of, frankly, incompetence and corruption we have seen in the state. Now we want a new vision, new leadership, and new dynamism," he said.

The Ranni constituency is witnessing a closely watched contest, with the UDF hoping to capitalise on what it describes as growing public dissatisfaction and translate the perceived momentum into electoral gains.