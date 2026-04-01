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Mardan: Landslide During Mining In Rustam Tehsil Leaves 9 People Dead

Mardan: Landslide During Mining In Rustam Tehsil Leaves 9 People Dead


2026-04-01 07:18:38
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A landslide occurred during mining operations in the mountainous area of Nangabad Darang, located in Rustam tehsil of Mardan, resulting in several workers being trapped under debris.

Rescue teams reached the site and immediately started relief operations.

During the rescue operation, a total of 9 individuals were recovered from the debris, all of whom had died.

Also Read: Ongoing Rains in KP: Death Toll Revealed as PDMA Issues Report

The bodies were shifted to the hospital after necessary procedures.

Rescue 1122 teams are still present at the site, and the search for any additional victims is ongoing.

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Tribal News Network

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