Mardan: Landslide During Mining In Rustam Tehsil Leaves 9 People Dead
Rescue teams reached the site and immediately started relief operations.
During the rescue operation, a total of 9 individuals were recovered from the debris, all of whom had died.
Also Read: Ongoing Rains in KP: Death Toll Revealed as PDMA Issues Report
The bodies were shifted to the hospital after necessary procedures.
Rescue 1122 teams are still present at the site, and the search for any additional victims is ongoing.
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