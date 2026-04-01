Bitget Brings Blockchain4youth To IIT Delhi As Demand For Web3 Education Surges

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) to host a blockchain seminar and workshop under its Blockchain4Youth programme. The campus session brought together more than 280 students for a workshop focused on blockchain fundamentals, decentralized systems, and emerging opportunities in Web3.

Held on March 27, the event drew participants from leading institutions including the Indian Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), University of Delhi (DU) and other institutions across the capital. More than 650 registrations were recorded for approximately 300 seats, highlighting strong demand for structured blockchain education among Indian students.

Blockchain4Youth is Bitget's global initiative dedicated to expanding blockchain literacy through campus engagements, workshops, and long-term support for young builders entering the digital asset ecosystem. India remains one of the most active regions for technical talent and early-stage blockchain participation, making university engagement an important part of long-term ecosystem development.

“India continues to stand out for the depth of technical talent entering blockchain,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.“What stood out at IIT Delhi was the curiosity students approached the discussions with. Blockchain4Youth is designed to create early access to knowledge and help young builders understand where decentralized technologies are moving beyond theory into practical infrastructure.”

Speakers at the event underlined the long-term importance of sustained ecosystem investment in Indian talent. Vinayak Kalra, founder of KaiFoundry, noted that the level of curiosity and ambition among students reflected how quickly India's next generation of blockchain talent is emerging, adding that initiatives of this kind are important if leading Web3 organizations want to invest meaningfully in the country's talent pool. The event also drew strong attention from ecosystem contributors present at the session. Sahil Thakur, founder of BlockseBlock, pointed to the turnout as evidence that blockchain interest on campuses is increasingly driven by long-term curiosity rather than short-term market cycles.

Bitget's Blockchain4Youth programme continues to expand through partnerships with universities and educational communities worldwide, with a focus on expanding blockchain access and supporting the next generation of developers and entrepreneurs.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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