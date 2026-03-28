4,032 Government-Run Petrol Pumps Operational In Haryana, Says CM Nayab Saini

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that 4,032 government-run petrol pumps have been operational across the state, recording an average daily sale of 4,804 kiloliters of petrol and 12,003 kiloliters of diesel.

“The state receives 200,000 gas cylinders daily, while approximately 190,000 cylinders are being distributed,” the Chief Minister told the media here on the LPG and fuel status in the state amidst the escalating West Asia conflict.

He said supplies of commercial LPG are also being maintained.

“Measures are being taken to ensure that there is absolutely no shortage of gas in hospitals, schools, and other essential institutions.” Currently, a stock of 173,000 commercial gas cylinders is available.

“The Central government has established a 70 per cent allocation framework specifically for the commercial LPG sector. The domestic LPG production within the country has been increased by 40 per cent to reduce dependence on imports,” he said.

The Chief Minister warned of strict action against black marketing and hoarding. He said in Haryana, a lease rate of Rs 300,000 per kilometre, payable 10 years in advance, is charged for laying PNG gas pipelines.

“Our government has decided to reduce this to a one-time lump sum payment of Rs 1,000 per kilometre.” A target of 13,33,603 connections has been set for PNG services within the state.“Haryana also holds a strong position in the natural gas pipeline sector,” said the Chief Minister.

Extending gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing the excise duty on petroleum products, the Chief Minister said,“This measure will ensure that the prices of diesel, petrol, and gas remain stable for the general public.”

“The Central government has taken this step with a firm resolve to uphold its Nation First policy,” he remarked.

PM Modi on Friday convened a virtual meeting with chief ministers and lieutenant governors to review preparedness, urging states to work together as 'Team India' to address challenges posed by the month-old war.