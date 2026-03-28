403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US-Israeli Airstrike Kills Five Civilians, Injures Seven in Zanjan
(MENAFN) According to reports, at least five civilians lost their lives and seven others were wounded following a joint US-Israeli airstrike in Zanjan Province on Saturday.
As stated by reports, a local official, Ali Sadeghi, said the fatalities occurred after a residential building was struck during the attack. He also noted that those injured were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
The incident forms part of a broader escalation, as Iran has responded to US and Israeli military actions with repeated drone and missile strikes. These counterattacks have targeted Israel as well as neighboring states such as Jordan and Iraq, in addition to Gulf countries hosting US military bases. According to reports, these exchanges have resulted in casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
As stated by reports, a local official, Ali Sadeghi, said the fatalities occurred after a residential building was struck during the attack. He also noted that those injured were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
The incident forms part of a broader escalation, as Iran has responded to US and Israeli military actions with repeated drone and missile strikes. These counterattacks have targeted Israel as well as neighboring states such as Jordan and Iraq, in addition to Gulf countries hosting US military bases. According to reports, these exchanges have resulted in casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment