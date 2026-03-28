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US-Israeli Airstrike Kills Five Civilians, Injures Seven in Zanjan

US-Israeli Airstrike Kills Five Civilians, Injures Seven in Zanjan


2026-03-28 03:32:21
(MENAFN) According to reports, at least five civilians lost their lives and seven others were wounded following a joint US-Israeli airstrike in Zanjan Province on Saturday.

As stated by reports, a local official, Ali Sadeghi, said the fatalities occurred after a residential building was struck during the attack. He also noted that those injured were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The incident forms part of a broader escalation, as Iran has responded to US and Israeli military actions with repeated drone and missile strikes. These counterattacks have targeted Israel as well as neighboring states such as Jordan and Iraq, in addition to Gulf countries hosting US military bases. According to reports, these exchanges have resulted in casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.

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