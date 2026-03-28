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Bangladesh Looks to Turkey’s Governance Model for Inspiration
(MENAFN) Bangladesh has “a lot to learn” from Türkiye’s governance model centered on citizens, said Zahir Uddin Swapon during a ceremony in Istanbul celebrating Bangladesh’s Independence and National Day on Thursday.
As stated by reports, Swapon addressed members of the Bangladeshi community in Türkiye while attending the two-day Stratcom Summit, which opened on Friday. “The new government will work for building a people-centric governance and ‘in this context, we have a lot to learn’ from Türkiye,” he said.
Swapon encouraged the Bangladeshi diaspora to “invest in Bangladesh, including in sectors such as education and economy,” emphasizing the role of expatriates in national development.
He also highlighted the strength of Bangladesh-Türkiye relations, expressing hope that bilateral ties would continue to grow and evolve into a more multidimensional partnership under the leadership of the newly formed government, led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
As stated by reports, Swapon addressed members of the Bangladeshi community in Türkiye while attending the two-day Stratcom Summit, which opened on Friday. “The new government will work for building a people-centric governance and ‘in this context, we have a lot to learn’ from Türkiye,” he said.
Swapon encouraged the Bangladeshi diaspora to “invest in Bangladesh, including in sectors such as education and economy,” emphasizing the role of expatriates in national development.
He also highlighted the strength of Bangladesh-Türkiye relations, expressing hope that bilateral ties would continue to grow and evolve into a more multidimensional partnership under the leadership of the newly formed government, led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
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