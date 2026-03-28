Food, Fashion, Horseracing: How Dubai World Cup Became City's Biggest Social Spectacle

When Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, conceptualised the Dubai World Cup (DWC) \ in 1993, his vision was to bring the world's finest horses to the emirate. Nearly three decades later, that vision has evolved into something far grander.

What began as a bold experiment in international horse racing has transformed into the UAE's most anticipated social spectacle - a dazzling fusion of elite sport, high fashion, tourism, and global networking that now defines Dubai's cultural calendar.

The inaugural DWC was, by all accounts, a leap of faith, according to equestrian enthusiast and photographer Abdalla Khalifa. He said there were immense logistical challenges in coordinating the transport of champion horses from America, Japan, Australia, and Europe in an era before instant digital communication. Yet, Sheikh Mohammed's unwavering support and the backing of international owners helped overcome these hurdles.

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“It was the biggest event at the time,” recalled Abdalla, who has been in the equine industry since 1993.

“I remember people trying to find parking because no one was expecting so many people to turn up. It became like a celebration for all UAE residents and citizens, irrespective of their nationality or background.”

What happened next was remarkable. Within just two years, the DWC had achieved Group One status, making it the fastest race in history to reach that elite classification. As Sheikh Mohammed noted after the 29th edition, the event now brings together“the top 100 horses from around the globe, along with the best jockeys and horse owners from all five continents”. Today, attendance has soared to as high as 60,000, cementing the event's position as a cornerstone of the global racing calendar.

DWC is also known for its entertainment and fashion scene, in addition to its fine food and beverage options. However, Abdalla pointed out that the transformation of the race into a social phenomenon didn't happen overnight.“Some people were coming out of their passion for horses,” he said.“But some were coming for the entertainment.”

He shared how a team was put together to take feedback from guests about what they wanted to see in terms of entertainment. This year, as in previous years, there will be several food and beverage options, programmes and even a children's corner.

Beyond racing, the DWC shines a spotlight on regional fashion. The World Cup's Style Stakes feature is one of the event's most anticipated attractions. It is where fashionistas compete for coveted titles such as Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man, Best Hat, and Best Dressed Couple.

One of the biggest evolutions has happened on the stage of millinery - the art of hat-making. According to Australian milliner Kim Fletcher, who has been coming to the DWC for 25 years, the quality of hats has improved tremendously.“When I first started coming, people were often wearing feathers stuck to a headband,” she recalled.“The racegoers tried their best to replicate what they'd seen on television at the Royal Ascot or such races. However, now you have global milliners who come to Dubai and several milliners in Dubai itself.”

According to Shaji Haneef, owner and managing partner of the horseracing equipment and supplies shop Tack and Track, the Dubai World Cup has had an impact on the grassroots levels.“I have been in the industry for 27 years and have noticed how international horses and professionals raise the quality of horse racing in the country,” he said.“Over the years, more youngsters have taken up the sport, in a large part due to their exposure to the glitz and glamour of the World Cup.”

A father of three, Shaji said that all three of his daughters were accomplished horse riders.“The DWC has been a big part of our life, and we have gone to watch it every year,” he said.“This inculcated an immense love for horses in my children. My eldest one is now a veterinary doctor at an equine hospital.”

As Dubai prepares to celebrate the 30th edition of the World Cup, the event stands as a testament to the city's remarkable journey. What began as a daring vision has become a global phenomenon - one where sporting excellence and creative expression coexist in spectacular fashion.

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