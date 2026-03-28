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Five Indians Injured By Falling Debris In Abu Dhabi

Five Indians Injured By Falling Debris In Abu Dhabi


2026-03-28 02:05:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Abu Dhabi authorities have announced that they dealt with two incidents of fire in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) caused by falling debris following a successful interception of ballistic missile.

It further stated that this incident resulted in injuring five individuals of Indian nationality. "Authorities confirm that the incident has resulted in injuries ranging from moderate to minor sustained by five individuals of an Indian nationality," the Abu Dhabi media office stated.

It further advised public to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

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The Peninsula

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