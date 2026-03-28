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Turkish FM Holds Talks with Iran, Pakistan, Egypt, US Officials

Turkish FM Holds Talks with Iran, Pakistan, Egypt, US Officials


2026-03-28 03:38:19
(MENAFN) On Friday, Hakan Fidan conducted separate phone discussions with Abbas Araghchi, Ishaq Dar, Badr Abdelatty, and representatives from the United States.

As stated by reports, the conversations focused on recent regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing an end to the war.

The talks come amid a period of heightened hostilities that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel initiated a joint offensive on Iran, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities, including Ali Khamenei.

According to reports, Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as neighboring nations such as Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf states hosting US military assets, leading to casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions affecting global markets and aviation.

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