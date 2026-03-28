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Turkish FM Stresses Preventing Lasting Hostilities in Middle East
(MENAFN) Hakan Fidan emphasized on Friday the urgent need to prevent prolonged conflict in the Middle East, warning against the risks of deepening instability as the war continues.
Speaking in an interview, he highlighted that Türkiye has consistently focused on stopping the conflict before it begins, halting it if it erupts, limiting its spread, and ensuring it does not directly affect the country.
“Our number one goal is to stop the war. At the same time, it is important that it does not expand further. It is crucial that it does not spill over into other countries and does not create lasting hostilities and instability in the region. Hopefully, it will end one way or another,” he said.
Fidan pointed out that the consequences of war can persist long after fighting ends, often hindering cooperation, growth, and stability among nations. He stressed that “all our efforts are aimed at preventing” the war.
According to reports, he also noted that multiple parties acknowledge the dangers posed by the ongoing conflict and that diplomatic engagement has started to take shape.
“There seems to be some progress in negotiations. At least talks have started. Messages are being conveyed via Pakistan. The Americans are coordinating this with us, and we are informing the Iranians,” said Fidan.
He further underlined that while there is broad global support for dialogue, it is essential for that momentum to lead to tangible steps, adding that Türkiye continues to work actively toward advancing negotiations.
Speaking in an interview, he highlighted that Türkiye has consistently focused on stopping the conflict before it begins, halting it if it erupts, limiting its spread, and ensuring it does not directly affect the country.
“Our number one goal is to stop the war. At the same time, it is important that it does not expand further. It is crucial that it does not spill over into other countries and does not create lasting hostilities and instability in the region. Hopefully, it will end one way or another,” he said.
Fidan pointed out that the consequences of war can persist long after fighting ends, often hindering cooperation, growth, and stability among nations. He stressed that “all our efforts are aimed at preventing” the war.
According to reports, he also noted that multiple parties acknowledge the dangers posed by the ongoing conflict and that diplomatic engagement has started to take shape.
“There seems to be some progress in negotiations. At least talks have started. Messages are being conveyed via Pakistan. The Americans are coordinating this with us, and we are informing the Iranians,” said Fidan.
He further underlined that while there is broad global support for dialogue, it is essential for that momentum to lead to tangible steps, adding that Türkiye continues to work actively toward advancing negotiations.
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